Brock Devlin Makes Division I Commitment to Dartmouth College

December 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Veteran defenseman of the Anchorage Wolverines Brock Devlin has committed to play Division I hockey with Dartmouth College.

"Myself, coaches, and entire team are ecstatic for Brock's commitment to Dartmouth," Head Coach Nick Walters said. "We all knew it was only a matter of time before college teams were chomping at the bit to lure Brock to their school."

The California native grew up playing under the Anaheim Jr. Ducks organization, playing AAA hockey since his 15U season.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for making this possible. #GoBigGreen"

Devlin's junior hockey career started last season with the Wolverines, where he helped the team to their second Robertson Cup appearance, only to be beat out in the semi-finals against the Lone Star Brahmas.

"What Dartmouth is getting is a defenseman that does special things with the puck offensively. Some of those offensive instincts I don't believe can be taught," Walters said. "They're getting a player that can run the power play, break pucks out with his passing or skating, and create offense on a consistent basis."

Devlin has played in 78 games for the Wolverines, putting up 60 points through the season and a half.

"He's a true student of the game," Walters said. "Craves information to be a better player. What makes this commitment even more special, is Brock set the goal for himself to play at an Ivy League school, and he stuck with it, and now he's achieved that goal. Again, we couldn't be more happy for him."

