Wirchansky Leads Travs to Post-Break Win

July 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Danny Wirchansky turned in another quality start and the Arkansas Travelers put up a four-run fifth inning on their way to a 5-2 victory over the San Antonio Missions on Friday night in the first game out of the All-Star break. Allowing only two runs over six innings, Wirchansky earned his fifth win of the season with Luis Curvelo (2 IP) and Troy Taylor (Save, IP) throwing scordless relief to close out the game. The Travs won despite being outhit in the contest, five to four.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas' first run came in the second inning after loading the bases on three walks. Kaden Polcovich came through with a sacrifice fly to put the Travs on the board.

* Brock Rodden opened the scoring in the fifth inning by beating out a double play to get a runner home from third. Cole Young then followed with an RBI double just inside the left field line. Ben Williamson and Hogan Windish added RBI hits later in the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K, HR

* RHP Luis Curvelo: 2 IP, H, 3 K

* RHP Troy Taylor: Sv, IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Wirchansky has thrown a quality start in six consecutive outings.

* Taylor's 11 saves are second most in the Texas League despite not joining the Travs until mid-May.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (3-4, 4.05) making the start against LHP Austin Krob (3-5, 4.78). The Travs will celebrate Christmas in July with "tacky sweater" specialty jerseys, a Christmas stocking giveaway and kids will run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

