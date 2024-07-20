Jensen Blasts off in Debut, Wilson's Two HRs Lead to Growlin' Win

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS -- Carter Jensen hit a long home run in his second Double-A at-bat while Peyton Wilson went deep twice in Friday's series-opening 7-2 win to kick off Growlin' Chickens weekend at Arvest Ballpark. Northwest Arkansas (9-10, 44-44) took down the Tulsa Drillers (11-8) to kick of a three-game set that closes out the season series with Tulsa as the offense pulled up five extra-base hits while Noah Cameron put together a quality start in the Friday victory.

The Growlin' Chickens fell behind in the top of the first inning after Damon Keith blasted a home run with two outs. In the bottom of the frame, Luca Tresh doubled to left, scoring Tyler Tolbert to tie the game.

The contest remained even until the fourth when new NWA catcher Carter Jensen made a big introduction. The Royals' number nine prospect drove a 1-2 pitch nearly 400 feet over the right field wall to lead off the inning, giving the Growlin' Chickens a 2-1 advantage. Peyton Wilson followed up with a homer in an 0-2 count, going back-to-back with Jensen to put NWA up 3-1. Later in the inning Javier Vaz grounded out to second with Josh Lester at third, bringing in Lester and extending the Growlin' lead to 4-1.

The Drillers got a run back in the fifth off Cameron, but NWA responded again in the bottom of the inning with two more runs. In the seventh, Wilson took the first pitch of his at-bat yard again, posting his second multi-homer game of the year and NWA's fifth to extend the lead to 7-2.

Cameron finished with a quality start, going 6.0 innings while holding the Drillers to two runs on five hits with seven punchouts in a win. Jacob Wallace continued his hot streak with 1.2 perfect frames, adding two strikeouts.

The Growlin' Chickens return to the field Saturday against Tulsa with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch as RHP Andrew Hoffmann makes his first start for NWA since 2023.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by watching the game on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the free Bally Live app. Additionally, fans can listen to radio call of the game on the MiLB app and nwanaturals.com.

