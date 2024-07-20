Wind Surge Even Series with Frisco After Strong Morris Start

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge took down the Frisco RoughRiders 4-1 in the middle game of three at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge, masquerading as the Malmö Oat Milkers, scored three runs through the opening three innings and carried that lead the rest of the way en route to their first win since the All-Star Break.

Frisco opened the game with an Alejandro Osuna walk and a Liam Hicks double to center. Abimelec Ortiz softly grounded out to second, and Osuna came across to score and gave the RoughRiders back-to-back contests with a first inning run. Jeferson Morales chopped a ball high in front of the mound, and Jake Rucker slid in safely from third to tie the game through one.

Wichita would load the bases on an error and a pair of free passes before Andrew Cossetti lined a double off the wall in left field to plate two runs in the form of Luke Keaschall and Carson McCusker for a 3-1 lead. The two-bagger was the 14th on the season for Cossetti with the Wind Surge.

In the bottom of the eighth, Tanner Schobel came across for an insurance run on another fielder's choice. Miguel Rodriguez would send the following three Frisco batters down to convert a two-inning save and secure the victory.

Andrew Morris jumped ahead to 5-2 at the Double-A ranks with the win, throwing six innings of one-run baseball on four hits and a walk while striking out five batters. Morris has thrown four quality starts since his call-up from Cedar Rapids on May 21.

The Wind Surge finish the weekend series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, July 21, at 1:05 PM on Sunday Family Fun-Day at Riverfront Stadium. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

