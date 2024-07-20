Ho, Ho, Ho; Travs Win on Christimas in July

July 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Brock Rodden bashed a three-run home run and also tripled and RJ Schreck also had two extra base hits as the Arkansas Travelers raced past the San Antonio Missions, 8-5 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of a crowd of 9,017. Six of the Travs 11 hits went for extra bases including two triples and the homer. Juan Mercedes worked 5.2 innings and earned his fourth win of the season and first in more than a month. Peyton Alford dealt a scoreless ninth and picked up his fifth save. Ben Williamson and Alberto Rodriguez had two hits each in addition to Rodden and Schreck.

Moments That Mattered

* Rodden's homer followed a double and a walk opening the bottom of the second and gave the Travs a lead they would never relinquish.

* San Antonio cut a six-run Travs lead down to three in the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate but Kyle Hill secured a strikeout to end the inning and the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF RJ Schreck: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, 3B, RBI

* 2B Brock Rodden: 2-4, 2 runs, 3B, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 5 K

News and Notes

* Rodden has homered four times in his first 19 games with Arkansas.

* Arkansas clinched the series and the season series against San Antonio with the win.

* The Travs wore special "tacky sweater" jerseys as part of the Christmas in July celebration.

Up Next

The Travs go for a series sweep on Sunday with RHP Michael Morales (0-1, 8.44) making the start against RHP Jared Kollar (9-3, 3.03). It is a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and kids will run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

