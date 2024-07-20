Hounds Secure Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - Fueled by a four-run fourth, Midland knocked off the Hooks, 5-3, Saturday night before 7,689 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Whataburger Field.

Brice Matthews and Zach Cole each hit solo home runs for Corpus Christi. Matthews, who went deep in the fourth, has hit his three Double-A home run in a span of 10 games. Thanks to a two-out blast in the ninth, Cole has hit six homers in his last 13 contests.

After clubbing a two-run homer Friday, rehabbing Astro Victor Caratini went 1-for-3 with run scored while catching the first six innings. Kenedy Corona plated Caratini with a two-out single to right in the fourth.

The Hooks received five scoreless innings from their bullpen, with Alejandro Torres retiring three of four in the fifth.

Jaime Melendez, making his first Texas League appearance since April, held Midland to two singles and one walk over three frames.

Cole McDonald, who has not been scored upon in nine Corpus Christi assignments, sidestepped a two-out double in the ninth.

