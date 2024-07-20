Late Rally, Shutdown 'Pen Lift Cardinals Over Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX - Chandler Redmond had 3 hits and drove in a pair and the Cardinals scored three times in the top of the 9th inning to break a 4-4 tie as Springfield topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 7-4 on Saturday night at Hodgetown in game two of three. The Cardinals' bullpen fired 3.2 scoreless innings in relief of starter Alex Cornwell to seal the win.

Decisions:

W: Jack Ralston (3-1)

L: Conor Grammes (1-2)

S: Matt Svanson (15)

*Notables:

Chandler Redmond went 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and the eventual game-winning hit, an RBI double to score RJ Yeager with one out in the top of the 9th Over his last 4 games, Redmond is 9-for-16 with 2 homers and 8 RBIs.

Nathan Church went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 8 games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

Church's 3 stolen bases tied a season-high for Springfield; Bryan Torres also accomplished the feat on July 9 against Wichita.

Four different Cardinal hitters had multi-hit games as Springfield tallied 14 total hits for the game.

Three Cardinal relievers (Brandon Komar, Jack Ralston and Matt Svanson) combined to allow just 3 hits over 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Matt Svanson's 15 saves leads the Texas League. He is 15-for-15 in save opportunities this season.

With the win, the Cards set up a rubber match for both the weekend and season series. Springfield and Amarillo have each won 4 games in the 2024 series.

On Deck:

Sunday, July 21: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (7-7, 4.88 ERA) vs AMA RHP Dylan Ray (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

