Wichita Downs Frisco 4-1, Evens Series at a Game Apiece

July 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Wichita Wind Surge 4-1 on Saturday evening from Riverfront Stadium.

Frisco (12-8, 56-33) started the scoring against Wichita (6-14, 37-52) starter Andrew Morris (5-2) when Abimelec Ortiz plated Alejandro Osuna with a groundout to give the Riders an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Wind Surge evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning against Emiliano Teodo (5-3) on a fielder's choice back to the mound that allowed Jake Rucker to cross the plate.

Wichita took the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run double by Andrew Cossetti, giving the Wind Surge a 3-1 advantage and forcing Teodo to throw 32 pitches in the frame.

Teodo took the hill in the fourth, but issued a leadoff walk which led to him being pulled after 3.0 innings. The righty allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

The RoughRiders got a combined 4.0 scoreless innings from Reid Birlingmair and Andy Rodriguez with three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the eighth inning Bryan Chi issued a leadoff walk to Tanner Schobel who later scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Ben Ross to extend the Wind Surge lead to 4-1.

Offensively, the Riders outhit Wichita four to three but were unable to score after the opening frame.

The RoughRiders conclude a three-game road trip against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 21st. The Riders will turn to RHP Winston Santos (1-0, 5.87) against RHP Cory Lewis (0-2, 5.09) for the Wind Surge.

