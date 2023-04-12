Winston-Salem Dashes by Brooklyn in Slugfest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - In a back-and-forth affair, the Cyclones jumped ahead, 8-7, with a five-run fifth inning. Alas, it was Winston-Salem's six-run bottom of the sixth that proved to be the difference, as the Dash dumped Brooklyn, 12-7, on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

Trailing 6-2, the Cyclones' (2-3) offense began to percolate in the fifth. 2B Kevin Kendall ignited the inning with a triple off the right-field wall and C Kevin Parada reached when he was plunked with a pitch. After a balk chased home a run, LF Alex Ramírez demolished an RBI two-bagger off the fence in left to pull Brooklyn within a pair, 6-4.

DH Stanley Consuegra managed to tie the game with a laser beam of his own. The 22-year-old uncorked a missile that had just enough height to sneak over the wall in left - and barely stayed fair around the left-field pole - for a game-tying, two-run home run. Consuegra's first of the season, knotted the score at six.

With the bases empty and one out, SS César Berbesi ignited a new rally with a walk and scooted to second a knock from RF Omar De Los Santos. Following a punch out, 1B Warren Saunders made his first of the season count, slashing a single into right to score Berbesi, giving the Cyclones a 7-6 advantage.

The lead did not last, as Winston-Salem retaliated in the bottom of the sixth. C Michael Turner started the attack with a bunt single, while a hit batter and a walk managed to load the bags. CF Terrell Tatum coaxed a free pass to chase in the tying run and even the score at seven.

2B Loidel Chapellí - who blasted a two-run home run in the first - put Winston-Salem ahead for good. The Cuban-born infielder snuck a sharp grounder past the diving second baseman into right for a two-RBI single, placing the Dash in front, 9-7. 1B D.J. Gladney followed with a two-run knock of his own and later scored on a sacrifice fly by RF Wilfred Veras to stretch Winston-Salem's cushion to five, 12-7.

Brooklyn opened the score in the first on Wednesday without the benefit of a base-hit. Parada, Consuegra, and CF Jaylen Palmer each drew free passes to load the bases before another walk to Berbesi forced in a tally.

Chapellí's two-run clout put the Dash ahead by a run and a solo blast from LF Ben Norman stretched their edge to two, 3-1, in the second.

The Cyclones snared a run in the fourth on a wild pitch. Winston-Salem countered with a three-run bottom half of the frame thanks to an RBI single from SS Taishi Nakawake and a two-run blast over the right-field fence by Tatum.

Neither starter took a decision on Wednesday. RHP Jeffrey Colón yielded six runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings for Brooklyn. Winston-Salem's RHP Norge Vera did not permit a hit, but was unable to escape the first inning.

RHP Chase Plymell (1-0) posted 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for the Dash. RHP Joander Suárez (0-1) permitted six runs (five earned) and was saddled with his first defeat for Brooklyn.

The Cyclones try and snap the two-game slide on Thursday night at 7:00 PM. RHP Cameron Foster (0-0, 3.38) will take the mound in his first career start for Brooklyn. RHP Kohl Simas (NR) - the White Sox' No. 13 prospect per Baseball America - is scheduled to take the ball for Winston-Salem.

