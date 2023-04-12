Renegades Homer Five Times in 15-1 Whipping of Aberdeen

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades powered their way past the Aberdeen IronBirds 15-1 Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades blasted a season-high five home runs in the contest. Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson each clubbed a pair, while Anthony Garcia added another. Hudson Valley had hit just one long ball in their first three games.

Chase Hampton struck out eight batters in 4.1 scoreless frames in his professional debut while allowing just three hits. Clay Aguilar struck out four in 2.1 scoreless innings in his 2023 season debut.

Hudson Valley scored in four of the first five innings, as Jones pushed across the first run with a home run in the bottom of the first. The Renegades capitalized off three IronBirds errors in the second to drive home three more and lead 4-0.

In the fourth inning, after a pair of walks placed Ben Cowles and Marcos Cabrera on base, Jones golfed a no doubt home run to right field to extend the lead to 7-0. The 2022 Yankees first round pick finished the night 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, and five RBIs.

Henson crushed his first home run of the season in the fifth, a solo blast. Anthony Garcia added an RBI double in the seventh before Henson came back around and clubbed a grand slam to deep left field later in the frame. In the contest, Henson drove in five runs and scored three times.

Garcia added his two-run home run in the eighth. He notched his first multi-hit game of the season, tallying three hits and three RBIs in the victory.

Hudson Valley and Aberdeen continue their six-game series tomorrow at Heritage Financial Park as Joel Valdez will battle Daniel Lloyd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 5:45.

Renegades Record: 2-2

