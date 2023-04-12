Blue Rocks Rally for First Home Victory of the Season

April 12, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







As the weather got warmer, the Wilmington Blue Rocks' bats heated up as they defeated the Hickory Crawdads 7-5 for the first home victory of the season.

After a Wilmer Perez double scored Jared Mckenzie to give the Rocks a 1-0 lead in the second, a two-run home run off the bat of Cody Freeman gave the Crawdads a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

A fifth inning leadoff solo shot for Angel Aponte extended the Crawdads lead 3-1 but the Rocks would begin to fight back in the bottom half of the inning.

A leadoff walk by Jake Alu followed up by a single by Jeremy De La Rosa put runners on first and second for number one prospect James Wood. Wood would drive in Alu with an RBI double which sparked a four run fifth inning to give the Rocks a 5-3 lead.

The Crawdads would not go down quietly though as they responded with an RBI single off the bat of Geisel Cepeda to cut the lead down to one.

A single for Wood after a stolen base by De La Rosa drove in another run making it 6-4 in the sixth and an infield single for TJ White would score Alu to give the Rocks an insurance run heading into the ninth.

A quiet ninth inning for the Crawdads would complete the Blue Rocks' comeback and move them to 2-3 on the season as they continue their homestand.

The Blue Rocks will be back in action tomorrow against the Crawdads, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.