HVR Game Notes - April 12, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (2-2) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (2-2)

LHP Joel Valdez (First Start) vs. RHP Daniel Lloyd (First Start)

| Game 5 | Home Game 5 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | April 12, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: Before the start of this six-game series, the IronBirds and the Renegades have played 246 times against each other. That number marks the second-most games played by Hudson Valley against another league opponent in franchise history, only trailing the Brooklyn Cyclones (257). The Renegades lead the all-time series 141-106 (.569). Hudson Valley and Aberdeen also opened their seasons by playing each other for 15 straight years from 2005-2019. Aberdeen was one of three New York-Penn League teams absorbed into the High-A East/South Atlantic League during the Great Reorganization of 2020.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Hudson Valley crushed five home runs in their 15-1 victory of Aberdeen. Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson each hit two home runs and drove in five runs to pace the Renegades offense. Anthony García hit the other Renegades home run while also collecting a pair of hits. All nine 'Gades starters also reached base safely in the win. In his professional debut, Chase Hampton punched out eight in just 4.1 scoreless frames. Clay Aguilar earned the win out of the bullpen in his season debut, striking out four in 2.1 scoreless IP.

SPENCERS BRING THEM IN: In Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen, Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson each hit two home runs and drove in five runs. They became the first pair of Hudson Valley teammates to homer twice and collect 5 RBIs in the same game since Everson Pereira and Carlos Narvaez did so at Greensboro on June 17, 2022. Previous to that, the last time two Renegades teammates had 5 RBIs in the same game was on Sept. 2, 2012 when Luke Maile and Justin O'Conner each had 5 RBIs at Aberdeen.

PITCHING LEADING THE WAY AGAIN: The Renegades rank first in ERA (1.95) among South Atlantic League teams who completed their first full series. Hudson Valley currently ranks 4th in all of High-A in ERA from teams who have played at least four games. This comes after Hudson Valley paced the SAL in ERA in 2022 (3.62), and finished with the second-best ERA among all High-A teams.

RACKING THEM UP: Yankees No. 8 prospect Drew Thorpe struck out eight batters in his professional debut on Sunday vs Greensboro. The right-handed pitcher allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings while walking just two. The Yankees 2nd round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft finished 2nd in the nation in strikeouts in 2022.

BACK BETTER THAN EVER: 12 players on the Renegades Opening Day roster spent some time in Hudson Valley last year. Five members of the roster include Yankees' Top 30 prospects including the top two picks in the 2022 draft in Spencer Jones and Drew Thorpe. Thorpe and Chase Hampton will be making their professional debuts this season after not pitching last year after the draft in July.

GADES IN THE SHOW: The Renegades were well-represented on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2023, with 26 former Hudson Valley players and managers appearing across the AL and NL. 2021 Renegades INF Anthony Volpe headlined the list who made his Major League debut with the Yankees. In 2022, nine former Renegades made their MLB Debuts, the most in single-season franchise history.

WELCOME MR. JONES: Spencer Jones, the 25th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft by the Yankees last season will open the year in Hudson Valley. He begins the season as the Yankees No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, the highest-ranked prospect on the Renegades roster. Through four games, Jones leads the South Atlantic League and High-A in total bases (21). The Renegades outfielder is batting .500/.550/1.167 with 3 HR and 7 RBIs in 18 at-bats.

TOP PICKS ON THE GADES: The Renegades Opening Day roster prominently features 2022 Yankees first-round pick Spencer Jones, who was selected 25th overall by New York out of Vanderbilt University. Jones becomes the sixth Yankees first rounder to play for the Renegades in their three seasons as an affiliate. During the Renegades' entire affiliation with the Tampa Bay Rays/Devil Rays, a total of 14 first rounders played with the 'Gades (notables: Josh Hamilton, Evan Longoria, Tim Beckham, Brendan McKay, Greg Jones).

YANKEES FIRST ROUND PICKS WITH HUDSON VALLEY

Drafted Player Years w/ HV

2018 Anthony Seigler 2021-22

2019 Anthony Volpe 2021

T.J. Sikkema (Comp A) 2022

2020 Austin Wells 2021-22

2021 Trey Sweeney 2022

2022 Spencer Jones 2023

NEW YEAR, NEW SKIPPER: Former Major League pitcher Sergio Santos was named the 18th manager in Renegades history and the third in the Yankees era (2021-present) this past February. Santos begins his second season coaching in the Yankees organization in 2023, and his first with the Renegades. In 2022, he managed the FCL Yankees to the FCL Championship. The Los Angeles native was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2002 First Year-Player Draft by Arizona out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. Santos spent parts of six years in the Major Leagues including the Yankees in 2015. He racked up a career-high 30 saves in 2011 with CWS.

