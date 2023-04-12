Big Inning Puts Away Brooklyn

April 12, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Just like a night ago, the Winston-Salem Dash needed big time hits in big time situations. Tonight, the Dash found those hits from the top of the order as Winston-Salem smacked three home runs on their way to a second straight win over the Brooklyn Cyclones, 12-7, at Truist Stadium in front of 2,347 fans.

The Dash (2-1) trailed by one going to the bottom of the first, but it did not take long for Winston-Salem to answer right back.

Terrell Tatum drew a leadoff walk against Brooklyn's (2-3) starter Jeffrey Colon, Loidel Chapelli left the yard for the second night in a row with A no-doubter to right, putting the Dash ahead, 2-1.

Winston-Salem added to their advantage in the bottom of the second off a solo shot from Ben Norman to left center, pushing the lead to 3-1.

After the Cyclones got one back in the top of the fourth, the Dash had another response.

Alsander Womack ripped a one out triple into right setting up Taishi Nakawake to drive him in for his first RBI this season, getting the run right back.

Three pitches later, Tatum joined the launch party, ripping his first home run of the campaign to right, extending the lead to four, 6-2.

The Cyclones punched back in the top of the fifth, plating five highlighted by a Stanley Consuegra two-run jack. Going to the bottom of the fifth, the Dash trailed for the second time this evening, 7-6.

After the Dash couldn't figure out Cyclones reliever Joander Suarez in the bottom half, Chase Plymell produced a scoreless sixth.

In the bottom half, the Dash got to Suarez.

Winston-Salem loaded the bases with one out for the top of the order. Tatum worked a full count walk bringing in Michael Turner to tie the game at seven. The next batter was Chapelli, and he continued to rake. He laced one into right that plated two, and the Dash continued to add on from there.

DJ Gladney picked up another multiple-RBI night as he followed Chapelli with a two RBI single of his own, as Winston-Salem's lead grew to 4, 11-7.

Wilfred Veras tacked on a run with a sacrifice fly making it 12-7, and the Dash bullpen took over from there.

Plymell would get two outs in the seventh before Adisyn Coffey replaced him. Plymell (1-0) got credited with the win after 2.1 innings of shutout baseball.

Coffey got four outs setting things up for Jake Palisch who punched out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth, and the Dash picked up their second win on the year, 12-7.

With the win tonight, Winston-Salem's manager, Guillermo Quiroz recorded his 100th win as a manager in Minor League Baseball after previously managing Chicago's Single-A affiliate, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the previous two seasons.

Chapelli finished the night 2-for-5 with a quartet of RBI, while Tatum went 2-for-3 driving in three.

Winston-Salem goes for its third win on the season back at home Thursday night against the Cyclones. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.