Ward, Marcano Key BlueClaws 6-2 Win in ShoreTown on Wednesday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Nick Ward had two hits including a home run and the BlueClaws topped Greensboro 6-2 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (2-3) and Greensboro (3-2) have now split the first two games of their six game series.

The BlueClaws scored four times in the second inning to take the lead. Arturo De Freitas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to open the scoring. Wilfredo Flores then singled in a run and Nick Ward did the same. Hao Yu Lee's SAC fly made it 4-0 Jersey Shore.

Meanwhile, Rafael Marcano cruised through the first three innings, retiring the first nine he faced.

The BlueClaws extended the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Ward. It was Ward's first home run as a Phillies farmhand after he signed with the organization in December.

Greensboro got home runs by Jase Bowen in the fifth and Tsung-Che Cheng in the sixth to cut the lead to 6-2. The Hoppers would get no closer as Jordi Martinez, Tristan Garnett, and Tommy McCollum

