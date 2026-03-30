Yankees Announce 2026 Renegades Break Camp Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The New York Yankees announced the Hudson Valley Renegades' 2026 Break Camp Roster. This year's talented squad features seven Top 30 prospects in the Yankees system, including four of the organization's Top 20.

The roster is highlighted by 2025 Yankees fourth-round pick LHP Pico Kohn (MLB Pipeline #10, Baseball America #15), INF Core Jackson (MLB Pipeline #12, Baseball America #29), INF Kaeden Kent (MLB Pipeline #13, Baseball America #14), and OF Wilson Rodríguez (MLB Pipeline #18, Baseball America #28), RHP Rory Fox (MLB Pipeline #21), RHP Sean Paul Liñan (MLB Pipeline #23), and RHP Jack Cebert (MLB Pipeline #25, Baseball America #17).

The roster also features 14 returners from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, and 16 newcomers. The Renegades have set a new franchise record for single-season wins in each of the last two seasons, and have won the South Atlantic League North Division Championship in two of the last three seasons.

PITCHERS

After leading Minor League Baseball in team ERA in 2025, the Renegades pitching staff has the potential to be the strength of the team once again. Alongside Kohn and Fox, who are each making their professional debuts this year, RHP Jack Cebert, RHP Brandon Decker, RHP Andrew Landry and RHP Tony Rossi return from the 2025 Hudson Valley staff. RHP Jackson Fristoe and RHP Baron Stuart also return to the 'Gades staff, each spending the 2024 season at Heritage Financial Park. Newcomers LHP Tanner Bauman, RHP Ben Grable, LHP Franyer Herrera, RHP Aaron Nixon, RHP Hansel Rincon, RHP Luis Serna, RHP Jack Sokol, RHP Chris Veach and Liñan should form a formidable staff.

Three of the 17 hurlers did not pitch after the 2025 Draft (Fox, Grable, and Kohn) and a sixth, Nixon, did not pitch due to injury. Two, however, pitched in Double-A or higher last season: Stuart (Somerset, AA and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, AAA) and Liñan (Oklahoma City - LAD, AAA).

CATCHERS

Behind the plate are two new faces, Eric Genther and Josue González. Genther suited up for the Tarpons in 17 games after signing as a non-drafted free agent out of the University of Rhode Island, batting .256/.448/.419 with four doubles and one home run. González played in 78 games with the Tarpons last season, batting .171/.306/.287 with nine doubles, two triples, and four home runs. González also played a career-high 57 games at first base for the Tarpons.

INFIELDERS

Hudson Valley's infield will look very familiar this season. Five of the seven infielders on the break camp roster return from 2025. Joining Jackson and Kent are Roderick Arias, Connor McGinnis, Josh Moylan, Duncan Pastore, and Kyle West. Of the group, only Arias and West have not played for the Renegades before. Moylan enters the 2026 season as the Renegades' all-time leader in games played (216), hits (167), doubles (39), runs (98), RBI (92), and walks (119).

Arias is a talented and athletic infielder signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2022, while McGinnis and Pastore provide versatility and sure hands in the field. West displayed a huge power bat in college at the University of Charleston (WV) and West Virginia University before being drafted in the 13th round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft by the Yankees.

OUTFIELDERS

The newcomer Rodríguez is joined in the outfield by three returners, Robbie Burnett, Cole Gabrielson, and Camden Troyer. Burnett only played 13 games with the Renegades last season after being signing as a free agent out of the University of Georgia. Troyer similarly only played 22 games with the Renegades in 2025 after being drafted in the 12th round out of Liberty.

Gabrielson spent 2025 with Double-A Somerset, batting .188 with nine doubles and six home runs. He spent parts of 2023 and 2024 in Hudson Valley, showing off spectacular defense at all three outfield spots. Lastly, Rodríguez played for the FCL Yankees and Tampa Tarpons last season, and showed promise that vaulted the former 17th round pick into the Yankees' top 30 prospect lists this offseason.

Opening Day of the 2026 season is slated for Friday, April 3 at Maimonides Park as the Renegades meet the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:40 p.m. The home opener of the 2026 season at Heritage Financial Park is set for Tuesday, April 7 at 6:35 p.m. as the Renegades battle the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In addition to Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals, the night is also the first Silver Gades Tuesday of the year, featuring a postgame Senior Stroll for Silver Gades members. Tickets are available now at www.hvrenegades.com.







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