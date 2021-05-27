Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 27)

The Dash take on Hickory for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (10-10) vs. Hickory Crawdads (8-12)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-1, 3.07 ERA) vs. LHP Cody Bradford (0-1, 6.35 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #21

WALK-OFFS: NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART

In dramatic fashion, the Dash took the second of six games from the Crawdads 4-3 Wednesday night, scoring three in the bottom of the ninth to topple their intrastate foe.

Prior to the ninth, the Dash plated their lone run on a Duke Ellis RBI single, scoring Luis Mieses to narrow the gap to 3-1 in the fifth. With the Dash down to their final three outs, Hickory put in Grant Anderson, who had allowed just one run in 11.2 innings entering the appearance.

The Dash put runners on against the righty closer, loading the bases after a Yolbert Sanchez bunt single. With the bases juiced, Lenyn Sosa blooped a two-run single to shallow left-center, tying the game 3-3. After an intentional walk to Alex Destino and a strikeout of Luis Curbelo, Dash outfielder Luis Mieses stepped in and watched the first pitch sail to the backstop, allowing the winning run to score on a wild pitch.

The win was the first of the season for the Dash when trailing at the conclusion of the eighth inning. It was the second walk-off win of the year, and third come-from-behind victory after the seventh inning for Winston-Salem.

THE BRADFORD REPORT: PART II

LHP Cody Bradford is set to toe the rubber for Hickory. Thursday is second tie the southpaw faces the Dash this year. The left hander was selected in the sixth round in 2019 out of Baylor. Like a few other Crawdads, Bradford suffered injury troubles during his days at the collegiate ranks. Diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome his senior year, Bradford missed nearly all of his final season recovering, hampering his ability to improve his draft stock. Bradford was thrilled to be selected by the Rangers, a team he grew up rooting for, and has made a full recovery since the surgery.

Bradford is not known for overpowering hitters but is known for great movement and life on his pitches. A high-moving fastball, paired with a big curveball and sinking changeup give Bradford a three-pitch arsenal that gave him high marks coming out of Baylor in 2019.

A former Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Bradford had an eventful 2020 as well. Not only was Bradford recovering from surgery, but he also married his longtime girlfriend, Madi, who played softball at Baylor. The two signed a lease in Arizona, which allowed Bradford to continue his recovery during the canceled 2020 MiLB season.

DEFENSIVE AND PITCHING WINS TITLES

While the Dash and Crawdads offenses rank below average, both pitching staffs are among the best in High-A. The Dash have allowed the fewest homeruns in the High-A East, ranking second in all of High-A. The Dash feature the second-best defense in High-A as well, committing only 11 errors in 18 games.

Not to be outdone, Hickory relievers have been lights out this season. In all seven of the Crawdads wins, a reliever has been the pitcher of record. Furthermore, the bullpen has thrown the third-most innings of any team, with the fourth best ERA among all relief corps entering this series (2.62), trailing only Rome, Beloit, and Vancouver.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash turn to LHP Taylor Varnell for the fourth of six games against their intrastate rival. Varnell has not allowed an earned run this season, baffling hitters in 12 full innings, fanning 18.

For Hickory, Josh Johnson turns to their third straight southpaw in LHP Grant Wolfram. Wolfram was roughed up in his first start against the Dash on May 14, allowing seven earned runs in 3.1 innings, allowing two homers in an eventual 8-4 Winston-Salem win.

