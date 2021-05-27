A New Challenger Approaches...

May 27, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Baseball is back and in full swing. As the IronBirds make their way through the scheduled early few series (three being away and one at home) The 'Birds will be returning to Leidos Field on Tuesday, June 1st. The team they will be greeted by when they return is an opponent IronBirds fans may not be familiar with.

The Hickory Crawdads, High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will be making their way north to Aberdeen for the first time. Although the 'Dads have not started the season as they would have hoped, they are by no means to be counted out. With a collective batting average under .200, the IronBirds pitching will look to impose their will and allow room for the offense to exploit holes in the Hickory defense which has committed 18 errors so far this season. And despite Hickory playing in the High-A East South division, they currently only sit 4 games back from Bowling Green who lead the division at 12 - 8.

As June approaches and the early horizon of summer starts to make an appearance, there has been nothing like having fans back at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The hustle and bustle of the ballpark nearly makes one forget about the long wait IronBirds fans endured: 627 days, 15,048 hours, 54,172,800 seconds - that's how long Harford County went without a pitch thrown from the bump in Leidos Field before Wilmington came to town. The wait is no more, though. The 'Birds are back. The fans are back. Concession stands are opened. Ballpark food is hot. The drinks are cold and Ripken Stadium is alive and well.

Bring on the Crawdads.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.