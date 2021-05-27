Dash to Welcome Three-Millionth Fan Thursday Night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash Baseball Club, High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will welcome their three-millionth fan when they host the Hickory Crawdads, Texas Rangers affiliate, at Truist Stadium on Thursday, May 27.

The lucky three-millionth fan will be welcomed by members of the Dash Pack promotions team and will receive an exclusive prize pack. The celebration is sponsored by Truist.

The award-winning downtown facility opened as BB&T Ballpark in April of 2010 and has served as a popular gathering place for the community ever since. In addition to the three million fans who have attended Dash regular season games, over one million guests have attended other events at the stadium.

"Welcoming our three millionth fan is a major milestone for the Dash organization," Dash President C.J. Johnson said. "We are in the business of creating memories and we can't wait to provide memorable experiences for our next three million guests at Truist Stadium."

Thursday is a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday with discounted 16 oz. beer. It is also a Tito's Pups in the Park night. Pooch Passes can be purchased for $5, with the proceeds benefiting AARF. Gates open for Flow Club members at 6:00 p.m. and for all fans at 6:15 p.m. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

