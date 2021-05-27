BlueClaws Set for Special Summer at the Shore

May 27, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - From boardwalk games, to mini golf, to ice cream, to a relaxing time out with the family, much of the quintessential Jersey Shore experience can be found right within FirstEnergy Park and a BlueClaws game.

Now that Memorial Day weekend has arrived, the team is set to kick off another summer at the Shore, though this one has a notable twist - it's the first summer of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The team re-branded in October, the next logical step after they added in a family mini golf course, boardwalk game area, and outdoor bar area in 2018.

"Our first main objective when we came in with Shore Town Baseball was to really put the Jersey Shore stamp on the ballpark," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We were able to accomplish that a few years ago and then with the re-brand, we took everything to a whole new level."

With Governor Murphy's easing of social-distancing restrictions, effective May 28th, the BlueClaws are set for a return to a more normal fan experience after a socially-distant opening two homestands. The switch comes just as the Jersey Shore reaches its unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend. The team is well into the process of re-seating all ticket holders leading into the summer season.

The boardwalk games added in 2018 - Cat Rack, Balloon Darts, Ring Toss, Hoop Shot, and Goblet Toss - deftly replicate the boardwalk experience, complete with the giant prizes. This year, the area was re-branded to *The Boardwalk*, and is presented by Toyota World of Lakewood.

Boardwalk Bundle tickets are the team's most popular group option and include not just a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream, but also a boardwalk game ticket for the area.

"Not only do you get the night out at the ballpark, dinner and dessert included, but you can go home with a giant octopus too! From my perspective as a father of three, there's no better night out than a night out here," added Bob McLane, BlueClaws Sr. VP of Ticket Sales & Service.

The 9-hole family mini golf course, located down the right field line, offers fans a quick turnabout from the game. The course, installed by Harris Mini Golf three years ago, was designed for both adults and kids alike. Each hole is also named after a former BlueClaws player, with holes dedicated to Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Carlos Ruiz, and Rhys Hoskins.

The perfect capper to any night out at the Shore is a delicious cone of soft-serve ice cream. At *Shore Town Soft Serve*, located in right field adjacent to the mini golf course, fans can enjoy an ice-cold chocolate or vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone to cap off a perfect night out at the ballpark.

"Part of being the Jersey Shore's team is also about building on the wonderful experiences you can have around the Shore and making that even better here at the ballpark," said Ricciutti. "We're able to bring the boardwalk, bring the mini golf, and bring the ice cream here and combine that all with the backdrop of a ballgame and a night out with family. What could be better?"

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.