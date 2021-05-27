Renegades Survive Slugfest

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades scored seven runs in the first inning and held on to beat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 11-8, at Dutchess Stadium on Thursday night.

The Claws climbed back several times, as Jhailyn Ortiz hit a grand slam and drove in five but the Gades never wavered, adding one in the seventh and three more in the eighth to pull away. The Claws put the tying and potential go-ahead runs on base in the ninth but Nick Ernst struck out Vito Friscia to earn his second save.

Hudson Valley was led offensively by Oswald Peraza, who had a five hit night with three doubles and three runs batted in. Kyle MacDonald chipped in with three runs batted in and Alex Guerrero drove in two in his Dutchess Stadium debut.

Nelson Alvarez pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up his first win of the year.

With the win, the Renegades improve to 11-10 on the season and have taken two of the first three from Jersey Shore. The teams return to Dutchess Stadium for a Fireworks Friday with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

