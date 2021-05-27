Drive Conquers Rome, 9-2

Rome, Ga. - Tyreque Reed continued his torrid start to the season with two more RBI to help plate six runs over the first four frames en route to a 9-2 Drive victory Thursday night at State Mutual Stadium.

Eight of the nine Drive starters collected hits while six plated runs. Reed led the way with two RBI and two hits, both singles, and one run. Christian Koss, Tyler Dearden and Devlin Granberg all compiled two hits apiece.

Dylan Spacke earned the win after hurling 4.0 innings of shutout ball. He allowed just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts. Chase Shugart started for the Drive and completed 4.0 innings, surrendering just one run on four hits and one walk. He fanned three.

Alan Rangel took the loss after relenting six runs, three earned, on seven hits and no walks with three punchouts.

Once again, Greenville got on the board in the first inning. Koss grounded a single to the right side and then stole second base on strike-three the following batter. That brought up Reed, who promptly delivered a line drive RBI single to right for a 1-0 lead.

The Drive added to their lead in their next turn at the plate. Dearden led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He got to third on a Granberg long fly ball to right field. During the next plate appearance, Dearden scored on a wild pitch. Greenville led, 2-0.

Greenville extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning. Tyler Esplin stroked a two-out single and got to second on a balk. Reed then tallied his second RBI of the game on a single to center.

Rome trimmed the Drive's lead in the bottom half on a Michael Harris RBI.

However, the Drive plated three runs in the fourth. Dom D'Alessandro got things started with a one-out single. Elih Marrero then reached on a fielder's choice, pushing D'Alessandro to second. Another fielder's choice off the bat of Cannon brought in the first run of the inning. With runners at first and third, Cannon stole second base. Koss then roped a line drive RBI single to center. Esplin followed that with a sac fly to center field, giving the Dive a 6-1 lead.

Two more runs came across in the seventh inning. Dearden and Granberg both connected on one-out singles to put runners at the corners. Granberg then stole second base. D'Alessandro reached on a fielding error that plated a run. After a pitching change, Marrero drove a RBI single to left to put the Drive up, 8-1.

Granberg tallied an RBI after a groundball out in the ninth.

The Braves added one in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk.

Game four is set for 7:00 pm Friday night. The Drive are scheduled to send left-hander Jay Groome while Rome will throw right-hander Bryce Elder.

