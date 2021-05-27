Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are one-game ahead in the High-A East South Division but have lost two straight to Asheville. The Tourists have won in come-from-behind fashion in each of the first two games of the series.

On Wednesday... The Hot Rods fell short in a shootout with the Tourists 16-12. This was the most combined runs scored in a Hot Rods game since May 5, 2018, in a 10 inning win against the Burlington Bees. There were a combined nine homers hit, including four from the Hot Rods. Bowling Green fell just one hit short of their season-high 14 hits, finishing 13 hits leading to their 12 runs.

About Asheville... The Tourists have shown their power in the last three games. Over this span, they have hit 12 home runs and have posted a 3-0 record. Asheville's lineup has helped their pitchers, who have surrendered 29 runs over the last three games. During their last eight games, they have produced a 6-2 record, scoring six or more runs in seven of the eight games.

On Base Again... Ruben Cardenas has reached base successfully in all 17 games he has played with the Hot Rods this season. He has collected 22 hits this season. Cardenas has only had three games without a hit this season, and in all three he reached base with a walk. He is boasting a .344 batting average and a .405 OBP.

Wednesday's Notes... Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 17 games... Witherspoon had his second multi-hit game... He led the team with three hits, setting his season-high... Witherspoon also had his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game this season... Hunt had his fifth multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game... Jones collected his third multi-hit game... Aranda had two RBIs for the second time this season... He hit his fourth homer of the year... He had never hit more than three in one season prior to 2021... La Sorsa and Gau let up their first earned runs of the season on Wednesday... Eight Hot Rods had at least one hit and all nine hitters reached base at least once... The Hot Rods lineup struck out 15 times... This is the 14th time this season Bowling Green's offense has struck out 10 or more times in a game... Every BG pitcher that entered Wednesday's game allowed a home run... The 16 hits by the Tourists are the most Hot Rods pitchers have allowed this season in a game...The 28 total runs between Asheville and Bowling Green is the highest total in a Hot Rods game since May 5th 2018 when BG and the Burlington Bees combined for 28 runs... That game was 15-13 win for the Hot Rods in 10 innings...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... The Hot Rods righty has gotten back on track after a bumpy first start. The Greenville Drive tagged him for three homers and five runs on May 8th, but since he has put together back-to-back starts of two or less earned runs. Mercado tossed 4.0 innings in his lone home start, striking out Tourists six time while allowing one earned run on May 15th. In his most recent start, he finished 5.0 innings, surrendering two earned runs and struck out five while walking one, picking up his second loss of the season.

