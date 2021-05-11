Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes May 11

The Dash travel to Hickory for their first road trip of the season. The Crawdads host the Dash for the first of six consecutive games. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m..

Game #7

Winston-Salem Dash (2-4) vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS (3-3)

LHP Taylor Varnell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Slaten (0-0, 16.20 ERA)

YOU TAKE WHAT THEY GIVE YOU

In the Dash's 5-4 win over Rome, the Dash committed two errors, their most in a game this year. However, Rome committed four, including the game ending error that allowed Bryce Bush to score the winning run in the bottom of the tenth. The defense lapses led to three Dash runs scoring in the win and brought the Dash within two games of first place, shared by both Rome and Bowling Green.

THINGS ON FIRE: THE SUN, BLAINE CRIM

Arguably the hottest hitter in High-A, Blaine Crim has blasted 3 homers, driven in six, walked four times, and carries a triple slash of .364/.462/.818 through six games. A 19th round pick in 2019, Crim has reached base in five of the six games played while acting as the catalyst for the Crawdads on the offensive end. Crim is no stranger to offensive success either - he carried a .954 OPS into 2021, blasting eight bombs and 17 doubles between two teams in 2019.

JUSTIN SLATEN: A WORTH ADVERSARY

Toeing the rubber for the second time this year, former third-round pick Justin Slaten looks to build on an uneven performance against Greensboro. In his start against the Grasshoppers, the right-hander allowed three runs in 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking two.

Drafted out of New Mexico in 2019, Slaten is known for piling up Ks. During his stint in the Northwoods League with the Eau Claire Express, Slaten notched 70 Ks in just ten starts, approaching the single season record for most Ks in a season. The trend continued in the minors and New Mexico, where he fanned 22 hitters in 16.1 innings.

The fastball is Slaten's best pitch - graded as a plus pitch by Fangraphs with improvement for even more. The slider is graded nearly as high as the heater, while his changeup is his third pitch with a high ceiling.

IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS

Leaving men on base is a problem that has plagued the Dash this season. In their win Friday, the Dash left 11 men on base, tied for their most of the season. In their loss Saturday, they left nine more. Hitting with runners in scoring position has not been kind to the Dash either - hitting just .214 in the first six games. The Dash have left 55 men on in 6 games, good for the third most in High-A. While the offense ranks seventh in total hits, driving in runs is the only thing holding back the Dash from becoming a full-fledged offensive force.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT!

The biggest change made to the game this year in High-A was the addition of the "step off rule". Only in place at the High-A level, each pitcher must disengage the rubber before throwing to a base or trying to pick off a runner. If a pitcher does not disengage the rubber and throws to first, they will be charged with a balk. The rule figures to create an increase in overall offense and stolen base opportunities.

Despite the implementation of the rule, Dash reliever Dilmer Mejia picked off Andrew Mortiz at first base on Thursday's game, representing the first Dash successful pickoff of the season.

The rule came into effect for the Dash in their most recent series against Rome, as a balk from the Braves late in the game allowed the Dash to move runners from first and second to second and third because of a violation.

A GLANCE AHEAD

The Dash send RHP Johan Dominguez to the mound for the second time this season. Dominguez looks to build on a tremendous start to the season, allowing just one fluke hit, walking none, and striking out seven in five dominant innings. Dominguez faces off against the southpaw Cole Ragans. A former first rounder, Ragans allowed three runs in three innings against Greensboro earlier this year. He boasts a decent fastball and curveball, but an exceptional changeup that acts as his money pitch.

