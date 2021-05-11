Crawdads Fans Flock to the Frans in Home Opener

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads returned to action on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,573. After the opening festivities, the 'Dads ultimately fell to the Winston-Salem Dash 7-6.

Winston-Salem took an early lead with a pair of runs in the second inning off 'Dads starter Justin Slaten. They extended their led to three runs on a balk by Tyler Thomas in the 5th.

The 'Dads loaded the bases in the fifth inning for Miguel Aparicio who delivered a two-run single to put the Crawdads on the board. Justin Foscue finished the job, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single.

Blaine Crim made the 'Dads lead two with a solo shot to right-center field. Crim's four homeruns pace the High-A East League.

The Dash retook the lead with a three-run homerun in the seventh of Crawdads reliver Jean Casanova. Another solo homerun put them up 7-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, a sacrifice fly by David Garcia cut the 'Dads deficit to one but they we're unable to get any more runs across.

The series continues tomorrow evening with another 7pm first pitch. It's Texas Rangers Night and the team will be wearing their Rangers jerseys and the first 500 fans will get a snapback hat. It's Kids Win Wednesday presented by Arby's so all kids 12 & under will get a free ticket, meal voucher, and a voucher for the speed pitch and carousel. Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines will also be at the Frans for a wine sampling. It's also U.S. Air Force night so come out early to catch a pre-game ceremony where the newest members of the Air Force will get sworn in.

