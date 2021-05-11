Hot Rods Game Notes

On Sunday... The Hot Rods suffered another blowout loss at the hands of the Greenville Drive in the series finale, 15-6 on Sunday at Fluor Field at the West End. The Drive bats were relentless, pounding out 11 hits with four home runs in the game. BG hit three home runs with Erik Ostberg going yard for the third time in the series, Evan Edwards hitting his first of the year, and Jacson McGowan not only hitting his second homer, but his second grand slam of the early season. All but one Hot Rods pitcher allowed a run in the game, and the one lone pitcher was infielder Osmy Gregorio who went 0.2 of an inning in the loss.

Tied Atop... The Hot Rods reeled off four straight wins to begin the season and finished the opening series with a 4-2 record. That's good enough to start the series with Asheville tied for first in the division with the Rome Braves. After the last two days, the Hot Rods run differential dropped to +12, good for third in the High-A East.

About Asheville... The Tourists enter Tuesday's game 3-2, sitting in third place behind BG and Rome. Asheville has scored 44 runs this season while allowing 36 and scored 12 in their final game against Brooklyn, a 16-12 loss, on Saturday with Sunday's finale being canceled.

Lots of movement... The Hot Rods are already experience plenty of roster churn to start the season. Chris Muller and Niko Hulsizer went on the IL on May 8 and more changes have been made. BG adds 2018 first-rounder Greg Jones who is also the #8 prospect in the Rays system, while 2019 Hot Rods reliever Michael Costanzo joins the roster along with catcher Luis Trevino. Hot Rods home run leader, Erik Ostberg, leaves the team for AA Montgomery in the flurry of moves, as well.

Grand Opening... During the series against Greenville the Hot Rods hit 11 home runs, three of which were grand slams. Erik Ostberg hit a go-ahead slam in a 7-5 win of the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. Jacson McGowan smoked a granny in the second game of the twin bill and closed out the series on Sunday with another.

Chasing Grand History... McGowan's two slams are a team-high for this season. The feat is one behind the franchise lead of three, which was last done by Chris Betts in 2019.

Sunday's Snippets... Gregorio became the first Hot Rods position player to pitch in a game since Jake Palomaki on April 10, 2019 against the Lake County Captains... With the season-opener rained out in Greenville, BG's home opener will be the Hot Rods first Tuesday game of the year... The two homers against Garcia are the first two he's given up in his career... Bowling Green has hit at least one homer in all but one game this season... Bowling Green and Greenville won't play each other again until August 10-15 at Bowling Green Ballpark... McGowan hit his second grand slam of the season... It's Bowling Green's third of the year already... It was also the second time a Hot Rods hitter blasted a grand slam after the bases were loaded on three walks... After holding the Drive to seven runs over the first four games of the series, Greenville scored 26 runs over two games...

Now pitching: Peyton Battenfield... The right-hander makes his second start of the season after tossing a team-high 4.0 innings against Greenville in his first outing of the season on Opening Day last Tuesday. Battenfield was acquired via trade with the Astros in January of 2020 and performed well in his first professional season with the Tri-cities Valleycats of the defunct New York-Penn League, going 2-1 with a 1.60 ERA. Obviously, he's never faced an Astros affiliate and will square up against his old affiliate on Tuesday.

