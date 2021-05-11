Winston-Salem Knocks Hickory Down 7-6

May 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







HICKORY, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash began their week-long stay in Hickory on Tuesday and took down the Crawdads 7-6.

Dash manager Ryan Newman first gave the ball to Taylor Varnell, marking Varnell's first start in a Dash uniform. Justin Slaten took the bump for Hickory.

Winston-Salem first got the offense rolling in the second inning, as Luis Mieses jacked a 2-run homer into right field to put the Dash ahead early.

Southpaw Tyler Thomas relieved Justin Slaten in the third and pitched well until the fifth frame, where he gave up a short string of base hits to put Dash runners in scoring position. Thomas balked, advancing Evan Skoug to score and extend Winston-Salem's lead to 3-0.

The Crawdads gave Dash reliever Wilber Perez a run for his money in the fifth inning. Perez gave up a leadoff single to Jake Guenther, walked Kole Enright, and plunked Pedro Gonzales to load up the bases. Miguel Aparicio stepped up and drove a liner to right, scoring Guenther and Enright. After two Crawdads sat down on strikes, Justin Foscue singled on a deep line drive to center to bring in Gonzales and Aparicio, giving Hickory a 4-3 lead.

Power-hitting first baseman Blaine Crim launched a solo longball in the sixth to add an insurance run to Hickory's lead.

Winston-Salem rattled the bats once more in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Alex Destino clobbered a three-run moonshot to right center field. After the bases cleared, Lenyn Sosa cranked a round-tripper into the seats to put the Dash up 7-5.

The Crawdads would not go home without a fight, as they loaded up the bases in the eighth against Dash reliever Sal Biasi . Biasi pitched into a sacrifice fly hit by David Garcia to bring home Chris Seise . Biasi successfully pitched out of the inning, and a scoreless ninth secured the Dash's 7-6 victory.

Wilber Perez (1-0) landed his first win of the season and Lane Ramsey snagged his first save. Jean Casanova (0-1) took the loss.

The Dash and the 'Dads square off again tomorrow night at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory. Johan Dominguez gets the start for Winston-Salem. Hickory will call on Cole Ragans . First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Link to box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-crawdads/2021/05/11/643421#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=643421

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.