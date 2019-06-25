Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 25 vs. Myrtle Beach)

Following a 3-1 win in their series opener against Myrtle Beach, the Dash continue their three-game set against the Pelicans on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (2-3, 40-29) vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0-5, 21-51)

RHP Kade McClure (1-0, 0.50 ERA) vs. RHP Paul Richan (6-3, 4.40 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #70 (Home Game #37)

STIEVER SHINES IN 3-1 WIN OVER BIRDS

In his debut at the High-A level, right-hander Jonathan Stiever allowed just one run across seven strong innings to propel the Dash to a 3-1 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday night at BB&T Ballpark. After being promoted to Winston-Salem on Thursday, Stiever was unfazed by the new level. The former fifth-round pick retired the first eight Myrtle Beach hitters he faced and did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. Overall, Stiever allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out seven and walking just one hitter. With the game tied at one in the bottom of the seventh, Craig Dedelow, Stiever's former teammate at Indiana, hit a go-ahead homer to put the Dash ahead for good. Bennett Sousa tossed a scoreless eighth, and Will Kincanon earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

OH COOL

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also won 20 of their final 26 games to end the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

MORE HITS THAN QUESTIONS

Selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Steele Walker is coming into his own in Winston-Salem. Rated the 10th-best prospect in Chicago's system per MLB Pipeline, Walker is now 17-for-42 (.405) over his last 10 contests. As a part of the recent hot stretch, Walker hit for the third cycle in Dash history against Carolina on June 14, marking the first cycle for Winston since April 27, 2016. Although Walker's two older brothers Sam and Trevor played college football at the University of Texas, Walker chose to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma. As a member of the Sooners baseball team, Walker patrolled the outfield alongside 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

HARD TO BE SOUR ABOUT THIS

At the start of the season, Winston-Salem had two top-50 overall prospects per MLB Pipeline in infielder Nick Madrigal and outfielder Luis Robert. Both have since moved up to Double-A Birmingham after impressive runs in the Twin City. Robert posted a staggering .453/.512/.920 batting line with eight homers and 24 RBIs in Winston-Salem in 19 games before being promoted, while Madrigal recorded a .313/.385/.448 line over his last 17 games with the Dash. Since being promoted, Robert has registered a .317/.359/.538 batting line with seven homers in 46 games with the Barons. Meanwhile, Madrigal is off to a hot start with Birmingham, as he is 23-for-57 (.404) in his first 15 games.

ICYMI, WE HAD AN EYE BLACK GAME

Since being 18-20 through the 38-game mark, the Dash are 22-9 since entering play on May 16, good for a .710 winning percentage, which is the best mark in Minor League Baseball.

YOU CAN SAY HIS NAME

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his fourth start for Winston-Salem on Tuesday against Myrtle Beach. Over his first three High-A starts, McClure has posted an 0.50 ERA, earning a victory in his last outing which came on June 20 against Lynchburg. McClure has not allowed a run over his last 17.1 innings. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis, McClure posted a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. The righty was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. McClure is close friends with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio.

