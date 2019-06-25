Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 25 at Winston-Salem

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their series against the Winston-Salem Dash (a Chicago White Sox affiliate) at 7:00 p.m. This evening, RHP Paul Richan (ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Jonathan Stiever (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

DASH SPOIL OPENER OF ROAD TRIP BEHIND PITCHING

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Winston-Salem Dash on Monday night from BB&T Ballpark. The Dash jumped out in front first in the home half of the second inning when J.J. Muno hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Craig Dedelow. The Pelicans tied it up in the fourth with a Miguel Amaya RBI double and that score remained until the seventh. In that frame, Dedelow broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run before a fielder's choice added on another run in the frame off of Jesus Camargo (1-2). In a no-decision, Javier Assad threw five innings, only ceding one run. It was the sixth-straight loss for the Pelicans and their 15th defeat in their last 16 games.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR, GET YOUR GAME ON

The Pelicans had four players who represented Myrtle Beach in the 2019 All-Star Classic in Frederick, Md. Pitchers Javier Assad, Jesus Camargo and Paul Richan along with catcher Tyler Payne all headed north for the game last Tuesday. Both Assad and Camargo threw scoreless innings, striking out two in the process while Richan allowed three runs over an inning on a three-run home run. Payne went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run. The Northern Division All-Stars beat the Southern Division All-Stars 8-7, with all eight runs coming between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. With his three-run home run, Nick Banks of Potomac was named the All-Star Classic MVP.

LOOKING TO PICK UP THE BILL

Over their last 14 games, in which they are 1-13, the Pelicans are just hitting .184 (82-for-446)/.267/.249 with 16 extra base hits while averaging 2.4 runs per game. The Pelicans have not scored more than four runs since 6/3 (14 games) and they have only done so only four times in the last 20 games (since 5/26). On the mound, the Pelicans have a 4.32 ERA in those games.

SOUR AS A LEMON

During this tough stretch for the Birds, they have struggled to drive in runs with runners in scoring position. Over their last 14 games, Myrtle Beach is just hitting .209 (19-for-91). With RISP on the season, the Birds are just hitting .232 and .201 with RISP and two outs.

COOL

After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit five home runs in their last six games. Tyler Payne hit a two-run shot last Sunday to break the span while Cam Balego hit a two-run homer on Thursday, Aramis Ademan blasted a three-run bomb on Friday and Luke Reynolds chipped in with a two-run home run on Saturday. Balego bashed another home run on Sunday to give him seven long balls on the season. That mark is second on the team behind Kevonte Mitchell's nine.

NO TRAPPING THIS QUICK BUG

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. Davis leads the league with 25 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 50 games, he is averaging 0.50 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. A staple in the leadoff spot for the Pelicans, Davis has made 38 starts in the top spot in the order. Twenty of his 25 stolen bases have come when he is hitting leadoff. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 87 bases in 233 games.

IT WILL BE WORTH THE WAIT

As a whole, the Pelicans have struggled with the bases loaded both offensively and on the hill. This season, opponents have a 1.266 OPS with three doubles, two triples and four grand slams while the Pelicans on at the plate have a .487 OPS with the bases loaded with just four doubles and no triples or home runs. In 55 at-bats, opponents have scored 74 bases-loaded runs and the Pelicans have only scored 39 runs in 59 bases-loaded at-bats. On Saturday, the Woodpeckers scored three runs with the bases loaded. Grant Fennell leads the Birds with eight RBIs in those situations.

SO, WE HAD A 50-MINUTE RAIN DELAY...

The Pelicans have had some bad luck with the weather in June. After having just three games affected by rain in the first two months of the season, Sunday's 50-minute delay marked the seventh game in June that had been delayed or cancelled due to rain. The Pelicans set a franchise record in recorded franchise history (back to 2005) for most games cancelled in a month with three. It also ties the franchise record, during that span, for most cancelled games in a season. Last year, the Pelicans had 20 games affected by weather.

PELICAN POINTS

Connor Myers has been hitting for Double-A Tennessee over the last month, batting .279/.295/.395 in 16 games...Ryan Kellogg will get the spot start on Wednesday in the determining game if the Birds can beat the Dash today...Entering this start, Paul Richan, today's starting arm, has really thrown well. In his last start, he fired five innings, educating the Woodpeckers in why he was an All-Star by despairing them with a career-high nine strikeouts... Ian Rice has seen 27 games with Tenn. and 12 with Iowa.

