Stadium Construction Set to Begin in July

Fredericksburg, VA - Fredericksburg Baseball is excited to announce several milestone developments moving forward towards opening its state-of-art ballpark in Fredericksburg in April 2020. Site work is set to begin in early July on the stadium to be located in Celebrate Virginia South. Fredericksburg Baseball will provide updates on its website and via social media on construction progress, leading up to Opening Day at the new ballpark.

With that milestone progress, the Team is excited to announce the following exciting upcoming initiatives.

Team Receives More than 2,400 "Name the Team Reponses"

Following the launch of its "Name the Team" contest during April, Fredericksburg Baseball was overwhelmed with more than 2,400 responses from fans in the greater Fredericksburg area. Fans provided extensive input on the team name, colors, mascots, and other ideas to bring the history and culture of Fredericksburg to life for the team. The responses demonstrated tremendous allegiance to the "Nationals" name, while numerous fans also expressed support for honoring the great history of the City and our nation's founding fathers.

"We were astounded by the extraordinary volume of the response, and the incredible creativity of our fans. This outpouring shows the continued strength of our fan base, which builds on the excitement and support we've already seen from the community," said team owner Art Silber "We can't wait to unveil the team name and logo, and see our players walk onto the field in April 2020 in their Fredericksburg uniforms."

Based on this incredible response, Fredericksburg Baseball is moving forward with finalizing the team name, developing a new logo and uniform designs.. The team plans to unveil the team name and logo to its fans early this fall at a public event.

Team Opening Store on Caroline Street in Downtown Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Baseball is also excited to announce that it will open its downtown Fredericksburg team store on July 5th. The store will have Fredericksburg Baseball merchandise for sale, which will include hats, t-shirts, and much more. Fans can also view seating maps, renderings of the stadium, and sit in sample stadium seats as they determine what seating section in the new ballpark they want to sit in.

The team store will be located on the first floor at 601 Caroline Street (Executive Plaza). "Opening Day" for the store is July 5th, and the team plans to have the store open from 2-6 pm that day. The team encourages all fans to come and see the plans for the stadium, seating maps, and purchase merchandise.

Fredericksburg Baseball is also sponsoring on July 5th a concert that evening as part of the Fredericksburg Area Museum's "Sounds of the Summer" concert series in Market Square. The concert that evening features the Fredericksburg Concert Band performing patriotic music in celebration of the Fourth of July weekend. We encourage all fans to come to the store, and then join Fredericksburg Baseball at the FAM concert from 7-9.

Founders Club Update

In early July, the team also plans to begin the process for seat selection for those fans that have joined the Founders Club for 2020 and allow Founders Club members to put down their initial deposit. Fans who have already joined the Fredericksburg Baseball Founders Club, or who would like to join, will be able to see full seating maps and related pricing at the store. A separate mailing will be made to Founders Club members in the coming weeks with details on how the seat selection process will work.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships.

