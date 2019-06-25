Brewers place C Nathan Rodriguez on the Carolina IL

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of C Nathan Rodriguez on the Carolina injured list retroactive to June 24 and the reinstatement of RHP Matt Smith from the Carolina injured list. Smith will start tonight's game versus the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with three on the injured list.

In summary:

6/25: C Nathan Rodriguez placed on Carolina injured list (retro to 6/24).

6/25: RHP Matt Smith reinstated from Carolina injured list.

