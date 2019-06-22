Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 22 vs. Lynchburg)

After splitting their first two games of their series against the Hillcats, the Dash look to take the upper hand in their four-game set against Lynchburg on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

___________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (1-1, 39-27) VS. Lynchburg Hillcats (1-1, 33-36)

RHP Zach Lewis (4-3, 6.07 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Solter (4-1, 3.19 ERA)

6 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #67 (Home Game #34)

WALKER POSTS FOUR HITS IN 6-3 LOSS

Dash outfielder Steele Walker tied a career-high with four hits on Friday night, but the Dash fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-3 in front of 5,998 fans at BB&T Ballpark. After collecting four hits and hitting for the cycle last Friday night, Walker went 4-for-5 with three singles and a double, tying a career-high in hits. However, Lynchburg built a 6-0 lead early and never looked back to even its series with Winston-Salem. After the Hillcats loaded the bases with nobody out against Konnor Pilkington, Oscar Gonzalez bounced a two-run single up the middle to make it a 2-0 contest. Gavin Collins added to the lead with an RBI double in the third, and Will Benson blasted a two-run shot in the fifth.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With last Sunday's victory against Carolina, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also won 20 of their final 26 games to end the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trails only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

WALKER EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Walker was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for June 10-16, the league office announced Monday. Over six games played last week, Walker went 10-for-23 (.435) with two homers, two doubles, five runs scored and nine RBIs. After logging three hits and three RBIs over the course of a doubleheader against Salem on Tuesday, June 11, Walker saved his biggest day for Friday, June 14, at Carolina. As part of a 6-2 win for Winston, the 22-year-old hit for the third cycle in Dash history, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Prior to Walker's cycle, the last Dash player to accomplish the feat was Mason Robbins on April 27, 2016, at BB&T Ballpark against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Rated the 10th-best prospect in Chicago's system per MLB Pipeline, Walker is now 14-for-28 over his last seven contests. Walker was selected in the second round last year out of the University of Oklahoma.

ON THE MOVE

The Chicago White Sox announced five roster moves on Thursday affecting the Dash. Right-hander Codi Heuer and left-hander John Parke have earned promotions to Double-A Birmingham, while southpaws Bennett Sousa and Andrew Perez and right-hander Jonathan Stiever were promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis. Heuer, a former sixth-round pick out of Wichita State, posted a 2.82 ERA over 20 appearances with the Dash, striking out 43 batters in 38.1 innings pitched. Parke, who pitched in the Carolina League All-Star Game on Tuesday, logged seven quality starts with the Dash and yielded a 3.65 ERA in 12 outings.

LENDING A HAND IN TWO ROLES

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Saturday's contest against Lynchburg. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. In his first outing of the season, he replaced an injured Lincoln Henzman on Opening Day to earn a victory over the Keys by tossing 6.2 strong innings. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 0-2 with a 9.78 ERA in five starts.

STANDING TALL IN MILB

Winston has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle, when the club entered their game with an 18-20 record. Since then, they are posting the best winning percentage (21-7, .750) in Minor League Baseball.

ROMAN AROUND

Since being transferred from Birmingham to Winston-Salem on June 6, Mitch Roman is 13-for-36 with six runs scored in nine games played. He is 3-for-8 during the current series.

