Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 22 vs. Fayetteville

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (a Houston Astros affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Erick Leal (0-1, 7.82 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Shawn Dubin (2-3, 4.74 ERA). A television broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. on The CW21 and on MiLB.tv. Radio coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

LATE FAYETTEVILLE HOMER SPELL LOSS FOR PELICANS

A Jacob Meyers home run in the ninth inning broke a 4-4 tie to give the Fayetteville Woodpeckers a 5-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Woodpeckers took a 2-0 lead into the fourth before the Pelicans plated four runs in the inning. Cam Balego ripped an RBI double to center before Aramis Ademan belted a three-run home run to take the Pelicans to a 4-2 lead. Fayetteville tied the game in the sixth with a two-run infield single before Meyers' ninth-inning blast gave them the lead for good. Balego, Ademan and Luke Reynolds all collected two-hit games for Myrtle Beach in the loss. It was the 12th loss for the Pelicans in their last 13 games.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR, GET YOUR GAME ON

The Pelicans had four players who represented Myrtle Beach in the 2019 All-Star Classic in Frederick, Md. Pitchers Javier Assad, Jesus Camargo and Paul Richan along with catcher Tyler Payne all headed north for the game on Tuesday. Both Assad and Camargo threw scoreless innings, striking out two in the process while Richan allowed three runs over an inning on a three-run home run. Payne went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run. The Northern Division All-Stars beat the Southern Division All-Stars 8-7, with all eight runs coming between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. With his three-run home run, Nick Banks of Potomac was named the All-Star Classic MVP.

STRUGGLES OFFENSIVELY

Over their last 11 games, in which they are 1-10, the Pelicans are just hitting .195 (69-for-354)/.280/.254 with 12 extra base hits while averaging 2.5 runs per game. After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit a home run in three games in a row. Tyler Payne hit a two-run shot last Sunday to break the span while Cam Balego hit a two-run homer on Thursday and Aramis Ademan blasted a three-run bomb on Friday. The Pelicans have not scored more than four runs since 6/3 (11 games) and they have only done so only four times in the last 17 games (since 5/26). On the mound, the Pelicans have a 4.45 ERA in those games.

WHEN THE SITUATIONS PRESENT THEMSELVES...

During this tough stretch for the Birds, they have struggled to drive in runs with runners in scoring position. Over their last 11 games, Myrtle Beach is just hitting .205 (16-for-78). With RISP on the season, the Birds are just hitting .232 and .205 with RISP and two outs.

WHAT A TURNAROUND

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .271/.380/.394 over 57 games so far this season. Over his last 20 games, he is hitting .319 (22-for-69)/.390/.377. During those 20 contests, he has recorded eight multi-hit games and only three multi-strikeout games. After hitting three home runs in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered four times this season (tying his career-best four in 2017). He has done plenty of damage with his long balls, owning a two-run home run and two three-run homers.

SPEED KILLS

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. After another swipe on Saturday, Davis leads the league with 24 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 47 games, he is averaging 0.51 stolen bases per game. The speedster has stolen one base in four of his last five games. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 83 bases in 224 games.

MAKE SURE TO KEEP THE BASES CLEAN

Today's starter for the Pelicans, Erick Leal, has allowed 11 runs this season, 10 of which have come with the bases loaded. In each of his first three starts, Leal has allowed a big hit with the bags packed. M.J. Melendez of Wilmington bashed a grand slam against him in the fifth inning of his first start and Fayetteville's Enmanuel Valdez crushed a first-inning granny in his most second outing. In his most recent start, Sam Huff of Down East hit a two-run double off the wall in left with the bases loaded to plate both runs charged to Leal. As a whole, the Pelicans have struggled with the bases loaded both offensively and on the hill. This season, opponents have a 1.264 OPS with three doubles, two triples and four grand slams while the Pelicans on at the plate have a .487 OPS with the bases loaded with just four doubles and no triples or home runs. In 52 at-bats, opponents have scored 71 bases-loaded runs and the Pelicans have only scored 39 runs in 59 bases-loaded at-bats. Grant Fennell leads the Birds with eight RBIs in those situations.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans have lost 12 of their last 13 games and 17 of their last 20 contests...Tyler Payne has been on a tear at the plate, recording five hits in his last three games, including a three-run home run last Sunday...10 of the Pelicans last 14 games have been three hours or longer with the longest game over that span being four hours and five minutes on June 16.

