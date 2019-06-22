Bahr Promoted to Double-A Frisco

June 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - Right-handed pitcher Jason Bahr has been promoted from the Wood Ducks to Double-A, Frisco, the Rangers announced yesterday.

Bahr represented the Wood Ducks in the Carolina League All-Star game on Tuesday, starting the ballgame for the South, and tossing a scoreless first inning. He becomes the seventh Wood Ducks promoted this season.

In 11 starts for the Wood Ducks this season Bahr worked to a 6-1 record, winning his final four outings, and his 1.71 ERA leads the Carolina League. He has struck out 58 in 58.0 innings, while walking just 26, and opponents hit just .179 against him. Bahr did not allow more than two earned runs in a start this season.

The righty finished his time in Down East without allowing a run in his final two starts. A native of Orlando, Fla., Bahr began his college career as a walk-on at the University of Central Florida. He was drafted in the 5th Round by the San Francisco Giants in 2017. The Rangers acquired Bahr last season in a trade that also brought pitcher Cory Gearrin and outfielder Austin Jackson to Texas.

