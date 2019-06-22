June 22 Game Information

Down East (1-1) and Salem (1-1) play game three of their four game series tonight, when the Wood Ducks send lefty Jake Latz (5-1, 1.72) to the mound to face off with Salem righty Bryan Mata (2-1, 1.56). First pitch is set for 6 p.m., and it's 80s weekend at Grainger Stadium, where the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Wood Ducks fanny pack presented by Chris Humphries of Allstate. The broadcast will begin at 5:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch, and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks split a double-header with the Salem Red Sox, winning the suspended game 8-7, and falling in the night-cap 4-3. Yonny Hernandez tallied four hits in game one while Ryan Dorow also reached base five times. Sal Mendez picked up his fourth win of the season, and Joe Kuzia secured his sixth save. In game two, the Woodies scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base to end it. Josh Advocate made his sec-ond spot start of the season for the Woodies, while Scott Engler struck out all four outs he recorded in relief.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks 50-20 (.714) record is the best in all of Minor League baseball, as is their +114 run differential, while their 28 road wins are tied for the most in MiLB.

MERRY CLINCHMAS: The Wood Ducks will be heading to the Carolina League playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Wood Ducks won a share of the Mills Cup in 2017 when they claimed the second half crown with a record of 38-32.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

MASHING MARTINEZ: JP Martinez blasted his seven home run for the Woodies, and eighth overall this season last Wednesday against Poto-mac. Martinez has now hit six homers over his last 21 games played, rais-ing his slugging percentage from .239 to .365 over that span. Martinez now sports an isolated power of .178, despite hitting for a .191 average. Last year Martinez homered eight times in 60 games for Short-Season Spokane.

THE LATZ EFFECT: After struggling to start with the Wood Ducks, Jake Latz has turned it around, giving up just two earned runs over his last 38.2 innings of work, and winning five of his last six starts. He has lowered his ERA from 10.38 to 1.72 over that stretch, and has struck out 47 while walking just 13 in his las seven outings. The Woodies are 8-2 overall in his 10 starts. He was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for May 27-June 2.

EXTRA-EXTRA: The Wood Ducks improved to 7-1 in extra-inning games with their victory over Myrtle Beach on Sunday. This year in extra frames the Wood Ducks have scored the inherited runner 9 out of 10 times, while holding opponents to just 4-for-10.

STINGY STAFF: The Wood Ducks pitching staff has worked to a 2.07 ERA in the month of June, allowing just 35 earned runs in 17 games. They have combined to strike out 124 while walking just 52. The Woodies have only five times allowed more than two earned runs in a game this month.

GOING STREAKING: DIOSBEL ARIAS has now reached base safely in 20 consecutive games, becoming the fourth Wood Duck this year to tally a streak of 15 or more. Over that stretch Arias is batting .364 with an OBP of .506, including 17 walks. His streak is the longest active in the Carolina League. Ryan Dorow is now also riding an on-base streak of 14 straight, batting just .235 but boasting an OBP of .381 over that span.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 46-18 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 48 of their 72 game this season, going 40-8 (.833). Down East has scored first in 18 of their last 22 games.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Joe Palumbo made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, June 8, going four innings, and giving up four runs on six hits, while striking out four. Peter Fairbanks was also called up by the club, June 8, and made his debut June 9, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three in relief. They are the fifth and sixth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League debut, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have six Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bub-ba Thompson, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 21. Sam Huff.

