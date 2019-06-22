Hillcats Edge Dash 8-6 in Extras on Saturday

June 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - With the Dash and Hillcats tied at six in the top of the 10th inning, Mitch Reeves hit an opposite-field, two-run homer to propel Lynchburg past Winston-Salem 8-6 on Saturday night at BB&T Ballpark.

After Gavin Collins was placed at second base to start the inning, Reeves smacked a 1-1 pitch from Bennett Sousa (0-1) over the right field wall to give Lynchburg (2-1, 34-36) the lead.

The Dash (1-2, 39-28) did threaten in the bottom of the 10th. Mitch Roman started the frame as the placed runner at second, but reached third on a flyout by Steele Walker. Then, Jameson Fisher drew a walk to put runners at the corners. However, Yapson Gomez struck out Zach Remillard and Riley Echols forced a groundout from Craig Dedelow to end the ballgame.

For the second straight night, Lynchburg jumped out to an early lead. To lead off the game, Steven Kwan bounced a single through the left side before a balk by Dash starter Zach Lewis allowed Kwan to reach second. After a Tyler Freeman groundout, Nolan Jones bounced a single through the middle to score Kwan and make it 1-0.

The Hillcats added to their lead in the top of the second. Will Benson walked to lead off the inning before stealing second. After a Gavin Collins groundout pushed Benson to third, Reeves bounced out to the right side to bring home Benson and increase the lead to two.

Lynchburg continued to pile on in the the top of the fourth. Leading off the frame, Jones reached on an infield single before Gonzalez and Benson drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. With Collins at the plate, Dash catcher Carlos Perez attempted a pickoff throw to first base, but it went over the head of Fisher, allowing Jones and Gonzalez to score to make it 4-0.

Following the error, Collins blooped a single into left field to score Benson and push the lead to five runs.

Winston-Salem had a big inning of its own in the bottom of the fourth against Lynchburg starter Matt Solter. With one out, Fisher drew a walk before a Remillard single pushed him to second. Then, Dedelow deposited a single into right-center field to score Fisher and push Remillard to third. Dedelow advanced to second on a throw to third base.

With runners at second and third, Perez lined an RBI single to left to cut the deficit to three. Next, Jordan George drew a walk to load the bases. Travis Moniot then lined a single into right-center field to score Dedelow and Perez, making it a one-run contest

After the Dash's four-run inning, the Hillcats plated another in the top of the fifth. Freeman led off the frame with a walk before stealing second. Following back-to-back outs, Benson deposited a single into center field to score Freeman and make it 6-4.

The Dash cut the lead back to one run in the bottom of the fifth. After a Roman popout, Walker and Fisher stroked back-to-back doubles to pull Winston-Salem within one.

Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Fisher came through with another clutch hit. To lead off the inning, Fisher blasted an opposite-field homer to knot the game at six. In the loss, Fisher went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

The Dash conclude their series with the Hillcats on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio (3-0, 3.31 ERA) will face off with Lynchburg southpaw Juan Hillman (3-6, 2.93 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 1:45 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

Sunday's contest will be a Rayados Day, and fans can get pregame autographs from the players before the game.

The Dash's three-game series against Myrtle Beach from Monday through Wednesday includes a Free Food Monday, $2 tacos on Tuesday and throwback Warthogs jerseys for Wednesday. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

