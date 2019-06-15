Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (June 15 at Carolina)

A night after Steele Walker recorded the third cycle in Dash history, Winston-Salem looks to string together a second consecutive win against the Carolina Mudcats on Saturday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m..

____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (37-25) at Carolina Mudcats (38-29)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 6.16 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Taugner (2-4, 5.88 ERA)

5 p.m. - Five County Stadium (Zebulon, N.C.)

Game #63 (Road Game #32)

WALKER HITS FOR THE CYCLE IN WIN

Steele Walker hit for the cycle on Friday night against Carolina, as the Dash pulled out a 6-2 win over the Mudcats at Five County Stadium. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Walker stroked a two-run homer to right against Nelson Hernandez to put Winston-Salem ahead 2-1. In the sixth, Walked laced an RBI triple to left as part of a two-run rally to make it a 4-2 contest. In the eighth, Walker doubled with one out against Phil Bickford, setting up an opportunity to accomplish the feat in the ninth. With runners on first and second and two outs, Walker completed the cycle by bouncing a run-scoring single to left. He finished with four RBIs while also setting a career-high in hits by going 4-for-5.

MORE ON WALKER'S HISTORIC NIGHT

Walker's cycle marks the first for a Winston-Salem player since April 27, 2016, when Mason Robbins accomplished the feat against the Lynchburg Hillcats at BB&T Ballpark. It is also the third cycle in Dash history (2009-present), as Gerson Montilla logged the milestone prior to Robbins in the 2016 season.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR

It was announced on Tuesday that six Dash players earned a nod to the Carolina League All-Star Game that will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at 7:15 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium:

INF Jameson Fisher: .373 OBP, .422 SLG

RHP Will Kincanon: 2.16 ERA in 18 outings

RHP Luis Ledo: 2.59 ERA, seven saves

INF Nick Madrigal: .272 AVG, 17 stolen bases

LHP John Parke: 4-2, 3.65 ERA in 11 starts

INF Zach Remillard: .300 AVG, 66 hits

PLAYING THEIR BEST BASEBALL

Despite winning 13 out of its last 15 contests, Winston has been eliminated from postseason contention in the first half. Winston has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle, when the club entered their game with an 18-20 record. Since then, they are 19-5 (.792), posting the best winning percentage in Minor League Baseball.

DASH CITY STARS THRIVING IN B-HAM

At the start of the season, Winston-Salem had two top-50 overall prospects per MLB Pipeline in infielder Nick Madrigal and outfielder Luis Robert. Both have since moved up to Double-A Birmingham after impressive runs in the Twin City. Robert posted a staggering .453/.512/.920 batting line with eight homers and 24 RBIs in Winston-Salem in 19 games before being promoted, while Madrigal recorded a .313/.385/.448 line over his last 17 games with the Dash. Since being promoted, Robert has registered a .313/.353/.506 batting line with four homers in 40 games with the Barons. Meanwhile, Madrigal is off to a hot start with Birmingham, as he is 14-for-29 (.483) with three extra-base hits in his first eight games.

DESERVES ALL THE PRAISE

Along with leading the team in batting average (.300), Zach Remillard is second in wRC+ (129) and OPS (.799). Between April 26-June 2, Remillard posted a 31-game on-base streak. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

KONNOR WITH A "K"

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his fifth start for Winston-Salem on Saturday against Carolina. Pilkington was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April while with Low-A Kannapolis after posting a 2.01 ERA with 28 strikeouts against seven walks in 22.1 innings of work. In his second start with Winston-Salem on May 19 at Down East, Pilkington struck out a Dash season-high 12 hitters across six scoreless innings. The left-hander shined in his sophomore season at Mississippi State, when he led the team in strikeouts (111) and innings pitched (108).

DASH DOTS

On Friday night, Dash alumnus Eloy Jimenez hit two homers against the New York Yankees in a win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2019

