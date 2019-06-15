June 15 Game Information

The series between Down East (49-17) and Myrtle Beach (20-45) continues tonight when the Wood Ducks send righty Reid Anderson (3-2, 3.64) to the mound to face off with Pelicans lefty Luis Lugo (1-3, 3.80). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., and the pregame show will begin at 5:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

LAST TIME OUT: Sam Huff hit his 20th home run of the season, and fifth as a Wood Duck to give Down East a 3-2 lead in the sixth. After that advantage slipped away, JP Martinez lifted an RBI double in the ninth to tie the game and then came home on a throwing error to give the Wood Ducks the lead again. Cole Uvila came on to get the final out in the bottom of the ninth, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Jake Latz delivered another stellar start, giving up just two unearned runs over five innings.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks 49-19 (.721) record is the best in all of Minor League baseball, as is their +115 run differential, while their 27 road wins are also the most in MiLB.

STINGY STAFF: The Wood Ducks pitching staff has worked to a 1.46 ERA in the month of June, allowing just 19 earned runs in 13 games. They have combined to strike out 95 while walking just 37. The Woodies have only twice allowed more than two earned runs in a game this month.

KING OF THE HILL: John King has been outstanding for the Wood Ducks since being promoted on May 10. King picked up his first win Wednesday with a complete game, allowing just one unearned run against Potomac. King has struck out 32 while walking just four (8.0 K/BB) in six starts this year, while opponents are hitting just .176 against him. King's complete game was the first 9-inning complete game in the Carolina League this season, and second by a Wood Duck all-time, with the other coming from Richelson Pena, May 26, 2017 at Winston-Salem.

MASHING MARTINEZ: JP Martinez blasted his seven home run for the Woodies, and eighth overall this season Wednesday against Potomac. Martinez has now hit six homers over his last 18 games played, raising his slugging percentage from .239 to .374 over that span. Martinez now sports an isolated power of .178, despite hitting for a .195 average. Last year Martinez homered eight times in 60 games for Short-Season Spokane.

THE LATZ EFFECT: After struggling to start with the Wood Ducks, Jake Latz has turned it around, giving up just two earned runs over his last 38.2 innings of work, and winning five of his last six starts. He has lowered his ERA from 10.38 to 1.72 over that stretch, and has struck out 47 while walking just 13 in his las seven outings. The Woodies are 8-2 overall in his 10 starts. He was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for May 27-June 2.

BAHR NONE!: Jason Bahr has been incredibly consistent for the Wood Ducks this season, giving up two earned runs or fewer in all 11 starts. He picked up his sixth win of the season on Tuesday to lead all Wood Ducks starters, and his 1.71 ERA leads the Carolina League, as does his 1.09 WHIP. Bahr was named a Carolina League All-Star on Tuesday.

MERRY CLINCHMAS: The Wood Ducks will be heading to the Carolina League playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Wood Ducks won a share of the Mills Cup in 2017 when they claimed the second half crown with a record of 38-32.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Down East has won 49 games this season, with two games to play. The all-time Carolina League wins record for a half is 51, set by the Peninsula Pilots in 1980. The Wood Ducks will become just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish with a winning percentage of .700 of better. No team had won more than 47 games in a half since the Wood Ducks joined the league in 2017.

POZO PROVIDES THE PUNCH: Woodies catcher Yohel Pozo has put the ball in play all season, striking out just 15 times in 48 games played this year, the fewest strikeouts for any Wood Duck who has played in at least 25 games. His strikeout rate is just 7.7% this season, the third lowest mark in the Carolina League.

HOME RUN HAPPY: After starting the year slowly in the power de-partment, the Wood Ducks have now hit 18 home runs in their last 24 games, including five games with multiple home runs. Down East now is fourth in the Carolina League in home runs with 41.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 46-17 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 47 of their 68 game this season, going 39-8 (.830). Down East has scored first in 17 of their last 20 games.

MAGNIFICENT MAY: The Wood Ducks finished the month 20-9, their highest win total in a month in franchise history. They wrapped up the month 21 games above .500 and with a 7.5 lead in the Southern Divi-sion. They enjoyed three win streaks of 4+ games during May, including six straight victories to close the month.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Joe Palumbo made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, Saturday, going four innings, and giving up four runs on six hits, while striking out four. Peter Fairbanks was also called up by the club, Saturday, and made his debut Sunday, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three in relief. They are the fifth and sixth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League debut, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have seven Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 21. Sam Huff.

