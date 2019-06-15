Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 15 vs. Down East

June 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their final series of the first half against the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Alexander Vargas (0-1, 3.06 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Reid Anderson (3-2, 3.64 ERA). Television coverage begin at 6:00 on CW21 and MiLB.tv. A radio broadcast begins at 5:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

LATE COMEBACK FOILED, BIRDS' LOSING STREAK TO NINE

Trailing by two in the bottom of the ninth, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans plated a run, but could not come back against the Down East Wood Ducks in a 5-4 loss on Friday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. After breaking a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the ninth, the Wood Ducks held off Myrtle Beach in the bottom of the ninth when Cam Balego flied out to center with the tying run at second and winning run at first. Zach Davis, Carlos Sepulveda and Miguel Amaya all collected two hits in the loss. The defeat marked the ninth in a row for the Pelicans, a season high.

MAMA, THERE GO THOSE MEN...TO THE ALL-STAR GAME

The Pelicans have three players representing Myrtle Beach in the 2019 All-Star Classic in Frederick, Md. Pitchers Javier Assad, Jesus Camargo and Paul Richan will all head north for the game on Tuesday, June 18. Assad, who won back-to-back Carolina League Pitcher of the Week awards in May, owned a 23.0 consecutive scoreless innings streak during the month. Camargo has been a staple in the bullpen for the Birds. From April 16 to May 30, a span of 11 outings, Camargo threw 24.0 innings, allowing just four earned runs (1.50 ERA), helped out by holding hitters to a .169 BAA. Richan dominated over two starts from May 8 through May 14, allowing just two runs in 12.2 innings while striking out 15 and not walking a batter. Since May 8, over six starts, Richan has a 26.2 percent strikeout rate and just a 2.1 percent walk rate. Assad was selected to the Midwest League All-Star team in 2018, Camargo was a Northwest League All-Star in 2017 while this is Richan's first selection in his career.

TRYING TO BREAK THE SKID

The Pelicans have now lost nine-straight games and 13 of their last 15 games. This is now the longest losing streak of the season and the second time this season the Birds have had a skid of eight games or longer. In recorded franchise history (back to 2005), this is the fifth eight-plus game skid for the Pelicans. The longest losing streak since 2005 came in 2009 when Myrtle Beach dropped 10 straight from August 25 through September 4.

STRUGGLES OFFENSIVELY

The Pelicans scored four runs on Friday, snapping a stretch of 19 offensive innings without a run and one run in their last 27 innings. Over their last four games, the Pelicans are just hitting .140 (17-for-121) without an extra base hit. They are currently in their longest power outage of the season as well. The Birds have not homered in six-straight games. On the positive side, the Pelicans have a 2.91 ERA over those four games and have only allowed three home runs during the span.

WHAT A TURNAROUND

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .274/.377/.389 over 54 games so far this season. Over his last 16 games, he is hitting .339 (19-for-56)/.383/.357. During those 16 contests, he has recorded seven multi-hit games. After hitting three home runs in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season (within one of his career-best four in 2017).

MAN THAT 'PEN

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first five outings of the season. After his scoreless inning on Wednesday, Lawlor owns a 0.87 ERA (1 ER over 10.1 IP) with 18 strikeouts and just three walks over his 10.1 frames. Over his last five outings, he has struck out 15 in just 8.2 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

SPEED KILLS

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. After another swipe on Friday, Davis leads the league with 23 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 43 games, he is averaging 0.53 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 83 bases in 224 games.

THOSE DARN WOODIES

The Pelicans have had a tough time against the Wood Ducks this season. In their 12 head-to-head games this year, the Birds are just 2-10. In those 12 contests, the Pelicans are just hitting .198/.318/.256 with two home runs. On the pitching side of things, the Birds have a 5.02 ERA and have allowed six homers. The Pelicans have also surrendered 17 stolen bases to the Woodies this season, who lead the league and are second in High-A with 90 swipes on the season. The Wood Ducks have the most wins in baseball (49).

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans have struggled giving up the long ball lately. The Birds have allowed 48 homers, tied for the most in the league. Over their last nine games, Myrtle Beach has allowed seven long balls. On the offensive side, the Pelicans have not hit a home run in six games.

