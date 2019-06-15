RHP Brain Glowicki activated from the 7-day Injured List

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

+ RHP Brain Glowicki has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

- LHP Luis Lugo has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee

Glowicki, a former 10th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017, has made 13 appearances for the Pelicans this season, owning a 7.36 ERA while stiking out 23 over 22.0 innings. In 2018 with Low-A South Bend, Glowicki finished second in the Midwest League in saves with 18 and went 5-5 with a 1.20 ERA. In 67.2 innings, he struck out 66 batters and held opponents to a .211 batting average. Drafted out of the University of Minnesota, the righty was dominant in 2017, going 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA over 28 appearances, recording 16 saves.

Glowicki will wear No. 17. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active with five players on the Injured List.

