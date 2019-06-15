Aguilar and Lutz Combine for 4 RBI in 4-2 Carolina Victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - Ryan Aguilar broke up a no-hit bid with a game tying, two-out single in the sixth and Tristen Lutz broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run, two-out double in the eighth as the Mudcats defeated the Dash 4-2 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (39-29) fell behind immediately in Saturday's game as leadoff man Robert Frost started the game with a home run off starter Christian Taugner. That 1-0 Dash (37-26) lead held from the first through the fifth and into the sixth before the Mudcats finally broke through with a run on their first hit of the game in the sixth. The game was tied 1-1 before Lutz brought in three with his bases loaded double through left-center in the eighth to put Carolina up 4-1. Zach Remillard cut that lead to 4-2 after hitting a home run in the ninth off Clayton Andrews, but Rodrigo Benoit followed to close the game with two outs in the ninth while going on to earn his tenth save of the season.

Aguilar's game tying single in the sixth was the first Carolina hit of the game against Dash starter Konnor Pilkington. Winston-Salem's left-hander pitched through five no-hit frames before walking Rob Henry and allowing Aguilar's hit through shortstop with two outs in the sixth. Pilkington ended up pitching through six innings with just the one hit and one run allowed. He also walked two and struck out seven while reaching 98 pitches (56 strikes).

Christian Taugner started for Carolina and allowed just the leadoff homer to start the game while pitching through a quality start. He scattered six hits, struck out four and allowed just the one run in what was his first start since May 1.

Reliever J.T. Hintzen entered the game in place of Taugner in the seventh and worked a scoreless frame while striking out one and keeping the game tied at 1-1.

Andrews (W, 2-2, 2.49) was brought in for the eighth and ended up allowing the first two he faced to reach on a hit-by-pitch and walk. With runners at second and third, he then went on retire the next three with three straight strikeouts to close the inning.

The game was still tied at 1-1 when Carolina rallied for three runs to take the lead in the eighth against relievers Will Kincanon and Luis Ledo. Kincanon walked Pat McInerney to start the eighth and then allowed Zach Clark to reach after fielding Clark's sac bunt and then committing a throwing error to first. Kincanon left after the error and Ledo took over with two runners on base. He went on to strike out two straight before walking Aguilar and then allowing Lutz's three-run triple to put the Mudcats up 4-1.

Andrews came back out for the ninth with a 4-1 lead and faced three batters before hitting his pitch limit and leaving the game. He struck out Jameson Fisher, allowed Remillard's home run and struck out Craig Dedelow before leaving the game. Benoit (S, 10) took over, after seeing his first batter faced reach on an error at short, and earned the save while getting JJ Muno to ground out to end the game.

The Mudcats totaled just two hits in the game while the earning 4-2 victory. The home win gave the Mudcats a two games to one lead in the series with the finale set for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium.

