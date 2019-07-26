Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 26 at Lynchburg)

After taking two of three against the Red Sox, Winston-Salem kicks off a three-game set versus Lynchburg on Friday at City Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (16-18, 54-44) at Lynchburg Hillcats (15-18, 47-53)

RHP Jonathan Stiever (3-3, 2.08) vs. LHP Kirk McCarty (2-2, 3.60 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - City Stadium (Lynchburg, Va.)

Game #99 (Away Game #50)

CAVANERIO, BULLPEN SPIN SHUTOUT

Jordan Canaverio and the Dash bullpen combined to blank the Red Sox on Thursday, as Winston-Salem defeated Salem 4-0 to secure a series victory at Haley Toyota Field. Cavanerio, who had already beaten the Red Sox three times prior to Thursday, tossed five shutout innings and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three. Winston-Salem is now 10-3 in Cavanerio's 13 starts at the High-A level. Making his Dash debut, former big leaguer Jacob Lindgren relieved Cavanerio and recorded two scoreless frames. The left-hander yielded three hits but he also struck out a batter over his two innings. Andrew Perez, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, while Carolina League All-Star Will Kincanon recorded a perfect ninth to wrap up the win.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

DEDELOW EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Craig Dedelow was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for July 15-21, the league office announced on Monday. Over six games played last week, Dedelow went 10-for-22 (.455) with three home runs, a double, a triple, seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Thanks to this recent stretch, Dedelow now leads the CL with seven triples and a .465 slugging percentage, while ranking third with 13 homers and third with an .795 OPS.

A HOOSIER ON THE HILL

Right-hander Jonathan Stiever will make his seventh start with the Dash on Friday. Stiever has posted six consecutive quality starts to begin his Dash tenure. Last time out, Stiever was dominant against the Down East Wood Ducks on July 20, tossing seventh shutout frames and allowing just two hits in a winning effort. In that contest, Stiever tossed six 1-2-3 innings. His dominant outings have prompted teammates to nickname him "Verlander". A fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Stiever was promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis at the start of the second half. Before his time at Indiana, Stiever was a star football player at Cedarburg High School. In 2014, he was named the state Football Player of the Year in Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

THE GIVE AND TAKE OFFENSIVELY

The offense has been up and down for Winston-Salem in the second half. After scoring 59 runs over a 20-game span, Winston-Salem scored 25 runs over a four-game stretch prior to Tuesday's shutout loss. Following that loss, though, the Dash have scored 12 runs over their last two games. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (1st, .334) and slugging percentage (2nd, .386). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (72).

NOT MUCH SEPARATION

Outside of Friday's 9-3 win over Wilmington and Tuesday's 7-0 loss, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 32 games:

One-run games: 5-8

Two-run games: 4-4

Three-run games: 4-3

Four-run games: 2-2

DASH DOTS

Winston-Salem played at Lynchburg for just one series last year, dropping two out of three.

