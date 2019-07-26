Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 26 at Salem

July 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans starts a three-game set against the Salem Red Sox (a Boston Red Sox affiliate) with the first game beginning at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Jeffrey Passantino (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Daniel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.01 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

PELICANS TAKE SERIES WITH STRONG PITCHING

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans downed the Frederick Keys 4-1 from Harry Grove Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The Pelicans jumped on the board first in the second when Grant Fennell doubled in two runs. The Keys countered back in the home half of the inning with an RBI single from Sean Miller, but the Birds added back on in the sixth. After Cam Balego plated a run with an RBI ground out, Aramis Ademan singled in a tally to make it 4-1. Javier Assad threw 4.2 innings, only allowing one run, while Ethan Roberts (W, 1-1) and Tyler Peyton combined to fire 4.1 scoreless frames in the Pelicans victory.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

The Pelicans bullpen has helped them to a strong beginning to the second half of the season. On the year, the bullpen has a 3.73 ERA, but over their last 16 games (since July 9), the 'pen has a 1.71 ERA (10 ER over 52.2 IP) and has struck out 68 batters while only walking 13 in 52.2 innings. The Birds are 10-6 over those last 16 contests. Garrett Kelly, who earned the win on Wednesday, has a 1.13 ERA over six appearances (eight innings) in July this season.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last 23 games, allowing just 56 earned runs over 193.2 innings (2.60 ERA). That ERA ranks second in the Carolina League over the last 23 contests (in which the Pelicans are 13-10). Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson, Javier Assad, Jeffrey Passantino and Alexander Vargas were strong in their starts, allowing just 37 earned runs collectively over 129.0 combined frames (2.58 ERA), striking out 107. Today's starter, Passantino, dominated in his one start against the Salem Red Sox and is making just his second overall appearances on the mound for the Pelicans on Friday. Passantino has made a total of five starts between Triple-A Iowa, Double-A Tennessee and Myrtle Beach this season.

LET'S CHECK IN ON THAT IMPROVEMENT

After a tough first half in which the Pelicans finished a franchise-worst 21-46, the Pelicans have turned things around in the second half of the season. In the first half offensively, the Pelicans were ninth out of 10 teams in the Carolina League in batting average (.220), runs per game (3.6), and OPS (.635) while placing eighth in home runs (33). In the second half, the Birds are seventh in average (.235), tied for second in runs per game (4.0), sixth in OPS (.677) and third in home runs (22). The Pelicans have just one home run over their last 10 games. From the mound, in the first half, Myrtle Beach was eighth in ERA (4.49) and WHIP (1.42) while, in the second half, they are fifth in ERA (3.36) and second in WHIP (1.18).

I CAN GRANT YOU THREE WISHES...

Grant Fennell became the first Pelican this season to collect multiple hits in four-straight games, doing so from July 17-21. In addition to that, has been hot, batting .429 (12-for-28)/.467/.571 with four doubles, five RBIs, two walks and four runs scored over his last eight games. Over that span, he raised his average from .215 to .243 and his OPS from .622 to .676. The former undrafted free agent is hitting .308/.375/.446 after the All-Star Break and has crushed the ball away from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark to the tune of a .850 OPS as opposed to a .503 OPS at home. That home OPS includes going 5-for-11 on the most recent homestand.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 278 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 58 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. He is one of two everyday second basemen in Minor League Baseball to have committed just one error and he leads all Carolina League second basemen with 46 double plays turned. The 22-year-old missed part of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

WOULD YOU PLEASE LEGGO MY BALEGO

Cam Balego has been a hot hitter for the Pelicans in the second half of the season. Since the break, he is hitting .290 with an .878 OPS in 32 games, but his most impressive stats have come over his last 15 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .310/.532/.476 with a double, two home runs, six RBIs and 10 runs scored. The third baseman has walked 19 times and struck out just five times in those 15 contests. He only has three strikeouts over his last 14 games as well and has walked multiple times in six different games.

PELICAN POINTS

July has seen some big performances for the Pelicans. Grant Fennell and Miguel Amaya are both hitting over .300 in the month, while the Pelicans .239 average is their highest of any month this season. On the hill, Paul Richan (1.69 ERA) and Erich Uelmen (1.66 ERA) both dominated in four July outings.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.