Topa Assigned to Biloxi; Hitt Added from Wisconsin

July 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the assignment of RHP Justin Topa from the Mudcats to Double-A Biloxi and the assignment of RHP Robbie Hitt to the Mudcats from Low-A Wisconsin.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

7/26: RHP Justin Topa assigned to Double-A Biloxi from Carolina.

7/26: RHP Robbie Hitt assigned to Carolina from Low-A Wisconsin.

Hitt will wear jersey No. 18.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.