Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 6)

The Dash take on Asheville for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (32-49) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (33-45)

RHP Chase Solesky (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jaime Melendez (2-2, 3.13 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #82

DASH UPEND TOURISTS WITH SIX-RUN NINTH

Backed by a six-run ninth inning, the Dash bested the Asheville Tourists 11-6 Thursday night, logging five players with multi-RBI totals in the victory.

The Dash struck first in the third frame after Yoelqui Cespedes cracked his sixth homer of the season to drive in Jagger Rusconi and give Winston-Salem a 2-0 edge. The two sides traded blows in the middle innings, with the Dash plating runs courtesy of a Lenyn Sosa RBI and Luis Curbelo homer to give the Dash a 5-3 lead entering the home eighth. Asheville battled back with a three spot in their eighth, pulling ahead 6-5.

The Dash proved resilient, exploding for six runs in the ninth with the benefit of only two hits. Winston-Salem tied the game after Rusconi lofted a sacrifice fly to center, knotting the game at six. After the Dash loaded the bases, Curbelo was hit by a pitch to push Winston-Salem ahead 7-6, breaking the game open further after Luis Mieses socked a double to score two more. After a Lazaro Leal single and another bases-loaded hit by pitch, the Dash scored six and bested the Tourists 11-6.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

After Wednesday's contest against the Tourists, the Dash have several players amongst the league leaders in the High-A East.

With 17 doubles, Lenyn Sosa and Luis Curbelo are tied for fourth in the league in two-baggers, while Yoelqui Cespedes (13 doubles) ranks inside the top 20 in the same category despite a late start to the season.

The trio of Curbelo, Destino, and Sosa all rank within the top 20 in RBIs, making the Dash one of three teams to place three or more players inside the top 20 in RBIs.

From the pitching side, Johan Dominguez ranks tied for third in WHIP (1.14) among qualified pitchers in the league, walking just 17 hitters on the season. Davis Martin and Dominguez both sit atop the league in starts made, with Martin's 17 pacing the High-A East. The duo also ranks in the top ten in innings pitched, making the Dash the one of two clubs with two players in the top ten.

THE RED-HOT GAMECOCK

After a scorching series in Greensboro, Alex Destino has shot up the Dash and High-A East leaderboards in several offensive categories. The former South Carolina Gamecock ranks seventh in the High-A East in homers (17), eighth in RBIs (49), and 14th in slugging (.498).

FORMER DASH AT THE NEXT LEVEL

Since the start of the 2021 season, the Dash have promoted nine players to either Double-A Birmingham or Triple-A Charlotte. Many of these players have thrived at the next levels, including recent call-up Caleb Freeman, who struck out four in two perfect innings in his Birmingham Barons debut. Jason Bilous has also impressed at the Double-A level - through 11 starts, the righty has struck out 54 in 44.1 innings with the Barons. Another Dash starter, Taylor Varnell, has punched out nine in seven innings with the Barons this season, parlaying a five-inning shutout start in his Birmingham debut to earn his first Double-A win.

Offensively, Yolbert Sanchez has torched Double-A pitching through his first two series with the Barons. Sanchez is slashing .474/.512/.553 with three doubles and 18 hits while showcasing his regular brand of strong defense.

Winston-Salem has seen three players suit up for both the Dash and Triple-A Charlotte this season as well. Evan Skoug and Johan Cruz have made their Triple-A debuts this year, while Lane Ramsey has pitched for the Dash, Barons, and Knights in 2021, striking out 5 in 3.2 innings after being called up to Charlotte on July 22.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash entrust Kaleb Roper with the start in game five of the six-game set Saturday. Roper pitched against the Tourists on June 23, allowing three earned runs over 3.1 innings, striking out four.

Asheville hands the ball to Jose Bravo for the 14th appearance and seventh start of the year. The righty has pitched for both Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi this year, and has not faced Winston-Salem in his career.

