Berryhill Drives in Four for Asheville as Dash Fall 9-6

August 6, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Despite some consistent and early scoring efforts, the Dash fell to the Asheville Tourists 9-6 on Friday night at McCormick Field.

Winston-Salem opened the offense against Jamie Melendez in the first as Alex Destino singled to score Lenyn Sosa who doubled with two outs.

Asheville matched with a run in the home first against the newly promoted righthander Chase Solesky who made his first start in a Dash uniform. Solesky allowed a leadoff single to Shay Whitcomb who stole second, took third on a balk, and scored on a single by Freudis Nova.

The Dash deflected with a leading run in the second inning as Jagger Rusconi singled on a liner to right to score Gunnar Troutwine.

Winston-Salem pushed ahead 4-1 with a two-spot in the third inning. Luis Mieses smacked a double into right field to plate Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo.

The Tourists turned the heat up in the home third to tie the game at four. Shay Whitcomb led off with a double and was quickly brought home on an RBI single from Luke Berryhill. Berryhill advanced to third on a double from Zach Daniels, with whom Berryfield scored on a fielding error committed by Samir Dueñez.

The Dash answered in the fourth with a single by Lenyn Sosa to drive in Jagger Rusconi and take the lead once again. The lead fell apart quickly as Luke Berryhill clobbered his first home run of the season to plate three runs and push Asheville ahead at 7-5.

Winston-Salem tacked on another in the sixth as Lenyn Sosa grounded into a double play that scored Jagger Rusconi on a fielder's choice.

Asheville plated two more in the sixth thanks to a single from Wilyer Abreu to score Luke Berryhill and Freudis Nova.

The Tourists took the victory by the score of 9-6. Ernesto Jaquez (1-0) picked up his first win for Asheville, while Tommy DeJuneas collected his first save. Chase Solesky (0-1) took a loss for the Dash.

Asheville splits the series at 2-2, in which the Dash will look to move ahead on Saturday night. For game five, The Dash will call on Kaleb Roper for the start. Asheville will look to Jose Bravo. First pitch from McCormick Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Link to Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-tourists/2021/08/06/643666#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=643666

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.