Six-Run Ninth Inning Propels Dash to 11-6 Victory over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A six-spot in the ninth inning bought the Dash an 11-6 victory against the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night at McCormick Field.

Yoelqui Cespedes flashed the lumber first with a two-run blast to right center field to put the Dash in front 2-0 in the third.

Lefty Dan Metzdorf took the firing line for Winston-Salem and was tested a bit in the third and fourth innings. In the home third, Luis Guerrero led off with a double and trotted home on the same outcome by Luke Berryhill. Berryhill touched the plate on a game-tying single by Zach Daniels. Asheville took a brief, one-run lead in the fourth inning as C.J. Stubbs doubled to lead off and scored on a single to left by Justin Dirden.

The Dash put themselves back ahead with another two-run campaign in the road fifth. Lazaro Leal doubled to begin the inning and Duke Ellis followed with a walk. Both crossed home plate as Lenyn Sosa smacked a double into center field to render the score 4-3.

Luis Curbelo tacked on another run for Winston-Salem in the sixth with a solo bomb to left field, marking the 16th homer on the year for Curbelo.

A scoreless seventh and top eighth led to a three-run, lead-taking clapback by Asheville in the bottom of the eighth. Zach Daniels and C.J. Stubbs led off with back-to-back singles and Daniels scored on a force out grounded into by J.C. Correa. Enmanuel Valdez then knocked his 19th home run of the year to score two and put the Tourists up 6-5.

The Dash propelled themselves to an 11-6 victory in the top of the ninth with a six-run offensive barrage. Duke Ellis led off with a walk and advanced to scoring position on a throwing error by reliever Jonathan Sprinkle. Jagger Rusconi stepped up and sacrificed to center to score Ellis and tie the game at six. Sprinkle then dealt three consecutive walks to load the bases and was relieved by Mark Moclair, who hit Luis Curbelo with a pitch to score the leading run for Winston-Salem. Luis Mieses added insult to injury with a two-RBI double to right field to put the Dash ahead 9-6. After Evan Skoug drew a walk, Lazaro Leal put up his second hit of the night to score Luis Curbelo. Skoug came home for the final run as Jagger Rusconi was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Reliever Cooper Bradford (3-2) nabbed a win for the Dash. Jonathan Sprinkle (0-2) took a loss for Asheville.

The 11-6 Dash victory moves the series to a 2-2 split, with Winston-Salem looking to move ahead on Friday night. R.J. Freure will take the hill for the Tourists. The Dash have yet to announce their starter. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET.

