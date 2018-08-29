Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (august 29 Vs. Salem)

After winning on a walk-off balk on Tuesday, the Dash continue their four-game set against the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (39-23, 80-52) vs. Salem Red Sox (29-34, 61-70)

LHP John Parke (5-3, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford (1-3, 5.40 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #133 (Home Game #67)

WINSTON WINS ON WALK-OFF BALK

Luis Robert scored on a balk from Salem right-hander Austin Glorius to give Winston-Salem a 9-8, walk-off win at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Robert slashed a game-tying single off Glorius to center to bring home Zach Remillard, who began the frame at second base per Minor League Baseball's pace of play initiatives. Next, Luis Gonzalez flared a broken-bat single to center, and Robert advanced to third. Then, on the 0-1 pitch to Nick Madrigal, Glorius lost his footing on the mound and balked, awarding Robert home plate to score the game-winning run. It is the ninth walk-off win of the season for Winston-Salem and the first walk-off balk in Dash history (2009-present).

HASN'T MISSED A BEAT

After posting an .850 OPS in the first half with Kannapolis, Luis Gonzalez has continued his impressive pace with Winston by posting a .880 OPS, which is best on the team. A former third-round pick out of the University of New Mexico, Gonzalez has also smacked 22 doubles, just five shy of the team leader in Gavin Sheets. Following a college career in which he had 53 more walks than strikeouts, the 22-year-old has posted the second-lowest strikeout rate (15.3%) on the Dash this season.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, including infielders Nick Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Luis Robert (No. 3), Blake Rutherford (No. 7) and Luis Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

NOTHING LIKE HOME COOKIN'

Back at BB&T Ballpark for their final regular-season home series of the year, the Dash currently have a .666 winning percentage at the downtown facility, which is the best mark in the Carolina League.

BEST OF THE BEST

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem now has the fourth-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .606 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods

(Midwest League - A): 86-47 (.647)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws

(South Atlantic League - A): 82-49 (.626)

3. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(California League - A+): 82-52 (.612)

4. Winston-Salem Dash

(Carolina League - A+): 80-52 (.606)

LOCKDOWN RELIEVERS

With a 3.10 ERA as a unit, the Dash relief corp has been hard at work in the second half. Over the last three games, the bullpen has tossed 21.2 innings. Here are some of the top arms out of the bullpen for Winston-Salem this year, along with how they were acquired by the White Sox:

RHP Tyler Johnson (fifth round): 4-0, 1.55 ERA, 19 G, 29.0IP, 42K, 0.83 WHIP

RHP Mike Morrison (27th round): 5-3, 3.24 ERA, 38 G (team-high), 58.1IP, 55K

LHP Hunter Schryver (trade w/ TB): 0.00 ERA, 8G, 13.0IP, 6H, 3BB, 18K

RHP Danny Dopico (11th round): As a reliever - 1-1, 1.73 ERA, 56K, 41.2IP

PARKE(ING) BACK AT HOME

Left-hander John Parke will make his 12th start with Winston-Salem on Wednesday. The southpaw will also be making his fourth start at BB&T Ballpark, where he is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three outings. Parke was drafted in the 21st round in the 2017 Draft out of the University of South Carolina. More information is available on page three.

DASH DOTS

Due to Lynchburg's win against Wilmington, the Red Sox were eliminated from postseason contention...Sheets is 10-for-23 over his last six games with one homer and seven RBIs.

