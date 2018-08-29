Nick Franklin's rehab assignment transferred from the AZL Brewers

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of C Mario Feliciano from Carolina to the AZL Brewers and the reinstatement of C Robie Rojas from the Carolina disabled list. The Brewers additionally announced that INF Nick Franklin's rehab assignment has been transferred from the AZL Brewers to the Carolina Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with three on the disabled list and one MLB rehab assignment.

In summary:

8/29: INF Nick Franklin (MLB) rehab assignment transferred from AZL Brewers to Carolina

8/29: C Mario Feliciano transferred from Carolina to AZL Brewers

8/29: C Robie Rojas reinstated from Carolina disabled list

Franklin will wear jersey No. 6.

