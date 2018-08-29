Astros Crush Pelicans Behind Eight-Run Ninth

August 29, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Buies Creek Astros scored 12 unanswered runs on Wednesday in a 12-3 thumping of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With the Pelicans (60-75, 26-39) leading 3-2 into the top of the eighth inning, the Astros (76-56, 39-24) took the lead off of Manuel Rondon (1-5). With Osvaldo Duarte at first after his single, Bryan De La Cruz singled to center, but a throwing error allowed Duarte to score and tie the game. The next batter, Jake Adams, hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to right, giving Buies Creek a 4-3 advantage.

The Astros tacked on in the ninth inning with an RBI single from De La Cruz. Two more runs scored on a throwing error later in the frame. Carlos Canelon then doubled home Buies Creek's eighth run of the game and Jonathan Arauz plated him with an RBI single. J.J. Matijevic made it 12-3 with a three-run homer.

The Pelicans began the game with three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Astros starter Abdiel Saldana. Jhonny Pereda laced an RBI single to score D.J. Wilson before Christian Donahue blooped an RBI hit into right-center field. Jared Young later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

A solo homer from Arauz in the fifth put the Astros on the board.

In the seventh, the Astros added on with a Corey Julks sacrifice fly to left field, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Pelicans and Astros meet for the finale game of the four-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. Myrtle Beach will send RHP Cory Abbott (4-5, 2.73 ERA) to the mound against Buies Creek RHP Peter Solomon 1-0, 2.65 ERA). Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

Gates open early at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for the Carolina Panthers' Two States, One Team Tour. The contest is also a Thirsty Thursday with $1 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $2 16 oz. cans and half-off Duplin Wine from 6-8 p.m. presented by Celebrations Nitelife, Axelrod & Associates and WBTW.

The 2018 season is the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise and fourth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

