Baez Pitches Nationals to Shutout Win

WOODBRIDGE, VA - Joan Baez threw seven shutout innings and the Potomac Nationals blanked the Frederick Keys 6-0 on Wednesday night at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. With the loss the Keys have now dropped three straight to their Beltway rival and six of the last seven contests.

Baez (9-9) allowed only five hits three seven frames to go with five strikeouts en route to his second straight win. Entering the game with the second-most walks in the Carolina League, Baez did not issue a free ride for just the third time this year.

Potomac (71-59, 34-29) got a leadoff home run from Bryan Mejia in the bottom of the first before Tres Barrera added a solo shot off Alex Wells in the third inning.

The Keys (62-71, 27-37) brought only the minimum to bat through the first four innings before stranding runners at second in two of the next three frames.

In the sixth, Potomac managed two more runs on a single by Telmito Agustin set up by a single an error and a wild pitch. The Nationals also added runs on an RBI triple by Andruw Monasterio as well as a Mejia single which scored Wiseman from second.

Wells (7-8) suffered the loss allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5.1 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

On Thursday the Keys play their final road game of the season. Right-hander Mike Baumann (7-5, 4.20) starts for Frederick and will be opposed by Nationals left-hander Matthew Crownover (5-8, 4.46). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m from Northwest Federal Field and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app starting at 6:45.

This Friday, the Keys return home for the final homestand of the 2018 season. Highlights include Art in the Park Night with a jersey auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council, a Keyote bobblehead sponsored by Certa Advisors, a Sesame Street Meet and Greet, three fireworks shows and Fan Appreciation Day. For tickets, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

